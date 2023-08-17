Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Second quarter Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 4.4%

Second quarter Net Income of $52.3 million, an increase of 8.1%

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $122.7 million, an increase of 9.7%

of $122.7 million, an increase of 9.7% Second quarter Adjusted Net Income of $48.4 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.51

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,141 2,051 4,130 4,021 Income from continuing operations2 63.7 59.6 98.7 88.2 Net Income 52.3 48.4 72.8 51.8 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 42.3 41.3 56.4 39.9 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.56 0.55 0.86 0.80 Diluted EPS 0.44 0.43 0.59 0.42 Adjusted EBITDA1 122.7 111.8 223.1 203.7 Adjusted Net Income1 48.4 52.4 80.7 92.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.51 0.55 0.85 0.98

______________________

1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are included within the condensed consolidated cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are very pleased with the strong result for the second quarter, delivering Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9.7%. This result is due to the dedication and efforts of all our people across the Group.

As we progress through the second half of the year, our performance for the first six months gives us confidence in achieving our targeted Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of at least $350.0 million."

Group Results Second Quarter

Revenue increased 4.4%, or $90.3 million, primarily due to strong performance in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified EMEA segments, offset partially by the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 3.8%, or $77.9 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%, or $10.9 million, primarily driven by strong Fresh Fruit performance, offset partially by headwinds in the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.2%, or $10.3 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased $4.1 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense, offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.51 compared to $0.55 in the prior year.

_____________

3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 839,043 65,816 805,831 56,308 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 915,629 42,603 849,848 38,434 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 417,645 14,262 448,200 17,061 Intersegment (31,143 (52,970 Total 2,141,174 122,681 2,050,909 111,803

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 1,637,953 135,027 1,555,634 116,705 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 1,713,729 66,009 1,641,003 57,711 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 840,396 22,032 911,892 29,269 Intersegment (61,737 (87,389 Total 4,130,341 223,068 4,021,140 203,685

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 4.1%, or $33.2 million. Revenue was positively impacted by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples and worldwide increases in volumes of bananas sold, partially offset by lower volumes of pineapples sold.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.9%, or $9.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by strong revenue performance, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping, packaging and handling, as well as by lower commercial cargo activity.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 7.7%, or $65.8 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment and a positive impact from acquisitions of $15.9 million. The impact of foreign currency translation was not material in the quarter. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 6.0%, or $51.1 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8%, or $4.2 million, primarily driven by strong performance across the segment, particularly within the Spanish, Dutch, Irish and Czech businesses, as well as by a favorable impact from acquisitions of $0.5 million, partially offset by weaker trading results in the South African business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.0%, or $3.8 million, ahead of prior year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 6.8%, or $30.6 million, primarily driven by lower volumes across the segment, partially offset by continued strong performance for potatoes and onions in North America and inflation-justified price increases across the segment.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.4%, or $2.8 million, primarily due to a challenging quarter for berries, partially offset by strong performance for potatoes and onions, as well as by strong trading results within other commodities.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $41.0 million, which included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount also includes $5.4 million of capital expenditures related to discontinued operations.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 was $1.0 billion.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement)

We are very pleased with the Group's performance in the first half of the year, delivering $223.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

In the first half of 2023, we have seen the benefit of improved logistical efficiencies in several areas, which is helping to bring more stability to our core fruit business. Partially offsetting this benefit has been the anticipated reduction in commercial cargo activity.

As we look out into the second half of the year and towards 2024, there is the potential for disruption in many of the key growing regions in Central and South America due to the onset of El Niño climatic conditions. However, we are monitoring the changing weather patterns closely and believe we are well placed to deal with potential challenges using our diverse sourcing network and due to our advanced farming practices.

While the macro-economic environment remains difficult to predict, in our business we have seen positives such as the strengthening Euro relative to the U.S. Dollar, more open supply chains, and moderation of inflation for certain input costs. However, we do continue to be impacted by higher interest rates and other foreign currency movements.

Overall, taking the above factors into account, we believe our strong first half has put us in an excellent position to deliver a good result for the year and we are now targeting an Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of at least $350.0 million.

The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Dividend

On August 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on July 6, 2023 for the first quarter of 2023.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 4317462.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Financial

Appendix

Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,141,174 2,050,909 4,130,341 4,021,140 Cost of sales (1,944,601 (1,885,400 (3,754,729 (3,703,836 Gross profit 196,573 165,509 375,612 317,304 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (115,667 (110,365 (236,546 (219,909 Gain on disposal of businesses 242 Gain on asset sales 10,723 7,926 14,696 8,421 Operating income 91,629 63,070 153,762 106,058 Other income, net 1,129 8,102 2,904 10,566 Interest income 2,640 1,410 4,949 2,994 Interest expense (19,748 (10,833 (41,460 (22,449 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 75,650 61,749 120,155 97,169 Income tax expense (16,593 (5,300 (27,587 (12,658 Equity method earnings 4,688 3,151 6,166 3,728 Income from continuing operations 63,745 59,600 98,734 88,239 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (11,438 (11,195 (25,944 (36,425 Net income 52,307 48,405 72,790 51,814 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,032 (7,133 (16,356 (11,936 Net income attributable to Dole plc 42,275 41,272 56,434 39,878 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.57 0.55 0.86 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.12 (0.12 (0.27 (0.38 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.45 0.43 0.59 0.42 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.56 0.55 0.86 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.12 (0.12 (0.27 (0.38 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.44 0.43 0.59 0.42 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,909 94,878 94,904 94,878 Diluted 95,112 94,913 95,068 94,911

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 231,075 228,840 Short-term investments 5,676 5,367 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,460 and $18,001, respectively 627,778 610,384 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $17,018 and $15,817, respectively 112,517 106,864 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,869 and $14,538, respectively 142,167 132,947 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,322 and $4,186, respectively 352,052 394,150 Prepaid expenses 53,656 48,995 Other current assets 33,495 15,034 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 390,697 62,252 Other assets held for sale 10,488 645 Total current assets 1,959,601 1,605,478 Long-term investments 16,572 16,498 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 125,828 124,234 Actively marketed property 29,393 31,007 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $401,416 and $375,721, respectively 1,100,599 1,116,124 Operating lease right-of-use assets 322,461 293,658 Goodwill 502,309 497,453 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $127,373 and $120,315, respectively 46,226 50,990 Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale 343,828 Other assets 139,580 142,180 Deferred tax assets, net 69,640 64,112 Total assets 4,618,489 4,591,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 650,967 640,620 Income taxes payable 30,041 11,558 Accrued liabilities 329,608 381,688 Bank overdrafts 20,285 8,623 Current portion of long-term debt, net 268,203 97,435 Current maturities of operating leases 61,458 57,372 Payroll and other tax 30,329 27,187 Contingent consideration 644 1,791 Pension and other postretirement benefits 16,456 17,287 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 302,129 199,255 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 32,198 17,698 Total current liabilities 1,742,318 1,460,514 Long-term debt, net 930,421 1,127,321 Operating leases, less current maturities 269,274 246,723 Deferred tax liabilities, net 119,148 118,403 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,921 30,458 Contingent consideration, less current portion 6,254 5,022 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 119,663 124,646 Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale 116,380 Other long-term liabilities 43,871 43,390 Total liabilities 3,247,870 3,272,857 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 34,391 32,311 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 and 94,899 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 949 949 Additional paid-in capital 795,059 795,063 Retained earnings 510,306 469,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,613 (104,133 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,208,701 1,161,128 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 127,527 125,546 Total equity 1,336,228 1,286,674 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,618,489 4,591,842

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 72,790 51,814 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,007 64,770 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 34,944 Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs (14,696 (8,421 Stock-based compensation expense 2,768 1,981 Equity method earnings (6,166 (3,728 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 3,186 2,953 Deferred tax (benefit) (1,057 (9,212 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense (benefit) 3,091 (89 Dividends received from equity method investments 5,105 4,484 Other (2,150 (5,310 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (22,828 9,031 Inventories 55,755 (9,375 Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities (79,959 (11,903 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,846 121,939 Investing activities Sales of assets 18,562 26,544 Capital expenditures (41,005 (39,418 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,685 (4,923 Insurance proceeds 1,850 2,278 Purchases of investments (1,150 (414 Sales (purchases) of unconsolidated affiliates 1,498 (348 Other 8 4 Net cash used in investing activities (21,922 (16,277 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 869,701 683,340 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (889,593 (754,133 Payment of debt issuance costs (270 Dividends paid to shareholders (15,184 (15,180 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (16,174 (14,588 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (480 Payment of contingent consideration (1,169 (696 Net cash used in financing activities (52,899 (101,527 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 3,210 (15,906 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,235 (11,771 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 228,840 250,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 231,075 238,790

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 52,307 48,405 72,790 51,814 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,195 25,944 36,425 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 63,745 59,600 98,734 88,239 Income tax expense 16,593 5,300 27,587 12,658 Interest expense 19,748 10,833 41,460 22,449 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 (6,991 1,857 (8,129 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 (7,816 (14,554 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 34,944 Cyber-related incident 571 5,321 Other items 4 190 116 863 (752 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,922 2,195 4,245 3,323 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 94,417 80,668 165,513 144,916 Depreciation 23,142 25,696 47,445 48,229 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,773 5,190 5,615 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,548 2,666 4,920 4,925 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 122,681 111,803 223,068 203,685

__________________

4 For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.1 million in asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.5 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 42,275 41,272 56,434 39,878 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,195 25,944 36,425 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 53,713 52,467 82,378 76,303 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,773 5,190 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 (6,991 1,857 (8,129 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 (7,816 (14,554 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 34,944 Cyber-related incident 571 5,321 Other items 5 190 116 863 (752 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 612 742 1,290 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 797 (5,196 488 (7,127 NCI impact on items above (736 (953 (1,629 (1,411 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 48,380 52,443 80,656 92,917 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.51 0.55 0.85 0.98 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.51 0.55 0.85 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,909 94,878 94,904 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,112 94,913 95,068 94,911

_____________________________

5 For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.1 million in asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.5 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other operating

charges6 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,141,174 (1,944,601 196,573 9.2 (115,667 10,723 91,629 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,574 Mark to market losses (gains) 54 54 54 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 571 Other items 190 190 190 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,141,174 (1,944,357 196,817 9.2 (112,522 336 84,631

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other operating charges7 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,050,909 (1,885,400 165,509 8.1 (110,365 7,926 63,070 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,773 2,773 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,269 (1,269 (1,269 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 17,431 17,431 Other items 116 116 116 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,050,909 (1,869,122 181,787 8.9 (107,592 110 74,305

_____________________

6 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $10.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

7 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $7.9 million, as reported on the Dole plc the GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 1,129 2,640 (19,748 (16,593 4,688 63,745 (11,438 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 Mark to market losses (gains) 981 1,035 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 Other items 190 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 623 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 878 (81 797 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,110 2,640 (19,748 (15,715 5,230 59,148

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 8,102 1,410 (10,833 (5,300 3,151 59,600 (11,195 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,195 Amortization of intangible assets 2,773 Mark to market losses (gains) (5,722 (6,991 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 Other items 116 Adjustments from equity method investments 612 612 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (5,092 (104 (5,196 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,380 1,410 (10,833 (10,392 3,659 60,529

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 52,307 (10,032 42,275 0.44 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,574 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 1,035 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 (10,387 Cyber-related incident 571 571 Other items 190 190 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 623 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 797 797 NCI impact on items above (736 (736 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 59,148 (10,768 48,380 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,112

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 48,405 (7,133 41,272 0.43 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,195 11,195 Amortization of intangible assets 2,773 2,773 Mark to market losses (gains) (6,991 (6,991 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 17,431 Other items 116 116 Adjustments from equity method investments 612 612 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (5,196 (5,196 NCI impact on items above (953 (953 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 60,529 (8,086 52,443 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,913

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other

operating charges8 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 4,130,341 (3,754,729 375,612 9.1 (236,546 14,696 153,762 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 5,190 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,336 (1,336 (1,336 (Gain) on asset sales (14,554 (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 863 863 863 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,130,341 (3,755,202 375,139 9.1 (226,035 142 149,246

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and administrative expenses Other

operating charges9 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 4,021,140 (3,703,836 317,304 7.9 (219,909 8,663 106,058 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 5,615 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) (5,357 (5,357 (5,357 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 34,944 34,944 34,944 Other items (510 (510 (242 (752 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,021,140 (3,674,759 346,381 8.6 (214,294 605 132,692

__________________

8 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $14.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

9 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $8.4 million and a gain on disposal of businesses of $0.2 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 2,904 4,949 (41,460 (27,587 6,166 98,734 (25,944 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 Mark to market losses (gains) 3,193 1,857 (Gain) on asset sales (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 742 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 650 (162 488 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,097 4,949 (41,460 (26,937 6,746 98,641

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 10,566 2,994 (22,449 (12,658 3,728 88,239 (36,425 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 36,425 Amortization of intangible assets 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) (2,772 (8,129 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 34,944 Other items (752 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,290 1,290 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (6,920 (207 (7,127 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 7,794 2,994 (22,449 (19,578 4,811 106,264

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net income

per share Reported (GAAP) 72,790 (16,356 56,434 0.59 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,944 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 5,190 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,857 1,857 (Gain) on asset sales (14,554 (14,554 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 863 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 742 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 488 488 NCI impact on items above (1,629 (1,629 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 98,641 (17,985 80,656 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,068

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net income

per share Reported (GAAP) 51,814 (11,936 39,878 0.42 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 36,425 36,425 Amortization of intangible assets 5,615 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) (8,129 (8,129 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (7,816 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 34,944 34,944 Other items (752 (752 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,290 1,290 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (7,127 (7,127 NCI impact on items above (1,411 (1,411 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 106,264 (13,347 92,917 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,911

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 805,831 33,212 839,043 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 849,848 (1,201 15,850 51,132 915,629 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 448,200 (2,247 (28,308 417,645 Intersegment (52,970 21,827 (31,143 Total 2,050,909 (3,448 15,850 77,863 2,141,174

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 56,308 (100 9,608 65,816 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 38,434 (173 513 3,829 42,603 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 17,061 (99 438 (3,138 14,262 Total 111,803 (372 951 10,299 122,681

Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 1,555,634 82,319 1,637,953 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 1,641,003 (54,561 18,102 109,185 1,713,729 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 911,892 (5,033 (66,463 840,396 Intersegment (87,389 25,652 (61,737 Total 4,021,140 (59,594 18,102 150,693 4,130,341

Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 116,705 45 18,277 135,027 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 57,711 (1,801 1,271 8,828 66,009 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 29,269 (130 566 (7,673 22,032 Total 203,685 (1,886 1,837 19,432 223,068

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 was $1.0 billion.

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 231,075 228,840 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (930,421 (1,127,321 Current maturities (268,203 (97,435 Bank overdrafts (20,285 (8,623 Total debt, net (1,218,909 (1,233,379 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (16,125 (17,874 Total gross debt (1,235,034 (1,251,253 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (1,003,959 (1,022,413

Supplemental Consolidated Income Statement by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 1,970,231 2,050,909 1,960,695 2,042,568 8,024,403 Cost of sales (1,818,436 (1,885,400 (1,829,233 (1,891,456 (7,424,525 Gross profit 151,795 165,509 131,462 151,112 599,878 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (109,544 (110,365 (103,349 (112,934 (436,192 Gain (loss) on disposal of businesses 242 (50 192 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (397 (397 Gain on asset sales 495 7,926 767 2,596 11,784 Operating income 42,988 63,070 28,880 40,327 175,265 Other income (expense), net 2,464 8,102 9,199 (9,165 10,600 Interest income 1,584 1,410 1,427 1,986 6,407 Interest expense (11,616 (10,833 (15,677 (18,245 (56,371 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 35,420 61,749 23,829 14,903 135,901 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,358 (5,300 34,155 4,106 25,603 Equity method earnings 577 3,151 300 2,698 6,726 Income from continuing operations 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (25,230 (11,195 (11,704 (8,318 (56,447 Net income 3,409 48,405 46,580 13,389 111,783 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,803 (7,133 (6,743 (6,608 (25,287 Net (loss) income attributable to Dole plc (1,394 41,272 39,837 6,781 86,496 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.26 0.55 0.54 0.16 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 (0.12 (0.12 (0.09 (0.60 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic (0.01 0.43 0.42 0.07 0.91 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.26 0.55 0.54 0.16 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 (0.12 (0.12 (0.09 (0.60 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted (0.01 0.43 0.42 0.07 0.91 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,878 94,878 94,891 94,899 94,886 Diluted 94,909 94,913 94,908 94,928 94,914

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 3,409 48,405 46,580 13,389 111,783 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,358 5,300 (34,155 (4,106 (25,603 Interest expense 11,616 10,833 15,677 18,245 56,371 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,138 (6,991 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (530 (1,970 (10,316 Impairment on property, plant and equipment 397 397 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 116 (532 656 (628 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,128 2,195 1,603 2,614 7,540 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 64,248 80,668 48,177 47,092 240,185 Depreciation 22,533 25,696 25,315 25,159 98,703 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,260 2,666 3,073 2,616 10,615 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 91,883 111,803 79,198 77,512 360,396

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) (1,394 41,272 39,837 6,781 86,496 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 23,836 52,467 51,541 15,099 142,943 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,138 (6,991 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (530 (1,970 (10,316 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 116 (532 1,053 (231 Adjustments from equity method investments 678 612 628 662 2,580 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,931 (5,196 (34,501 (8,876 (50,504 NCI impact on items above (458 (953 (878 (898 (3,187 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 40,474 52,443 26,191 17,264 136,372 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.55 0.28 0.18 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.55 0.28 0.18 1.44 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,878 94,878 94,891 94,899 94,886 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,909 94,913 94,908 94,928 94,914

Supplemental Selected Segmental Financial Information by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Revenue by Segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 749,803 805,831 751,348 740,167 3,047,149 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 791,155 849,848 759,964 751,594 3,152,561 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 463,692 448,200 479,839 573,936 1,965,667 Intersegment (34,419 (52,970 (30,456 (23,129 (140,974 Total 1,970,231 2,050,909 1,960,695 2,042,568 8,024,403

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 60,397 56,308 49,382 39,460 205,547 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 19,277 38,434 30,686 22,656 111,053 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 12,209 17,061 (870 15,396 43,796 Total 91,883 111,803 79,198 77,512 360,396

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'23 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817799569/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

joregan@totalproduce.com

+353 1 887 2794



Media Contact:

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130