

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of losses amid much uncertainty about the path ahead for U.S. interest rates.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,894.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,923.7.



The dollar hovered around two-month high and Treasury yields remain elevated, denting bullion's appeal.



While the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting overnight didn't reveal anything new, hawkish notes from the meeting indicated that the Federal Reserve would continue to hold interest rates higher for longer to contain inflation.



On the positive side, gold is drawing some support from renewed concerns over China's economy.



Concerns mounted about the state of China's financial services industry after wealth manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group said it was facing a liquidity crisis and would have to restructure its debt.



In another development, Fitch Ratings said it may consider rethinking China's A+ sovereign credit rating amid growing economic headwinds to the Asian giant.



In economic releases, reports on U.S. weekly jobless claims and U.S. Philadelphia manufacturing index for August may attract investor attention in the New York session.



