Wearable Computing Market to Hit $244.43 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable computing market size is anticipated to reach USD 244.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to technological advancements and increasing consumer interest. The rise in popularity of fitness trackers and smartwatches demonstrates the growth of the market. Moreover, wearable devices have gained popularity across various sectors, including fitness and healthcare, entertainment, and industrial applications. Wearable devices are being increasingly adopted in the healthcare industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The fitness trackers product type segment dominated the market with a share of 35.0% in 2022. Fitness trackers are wearable devices that monitor and track fitness-related metrics, such as steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more.

The Bluetooth connectivity segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.4% in 2022. Bluetooth technology enables wireless communication and data transfer between wearable devices and other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

By application, the consumer segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 62.6% in 2022 due to its ability to enhance personal experiences, track fitness, and health metrics, and provide convenient access to information and communication.

North America established a strong regional position in the global market with a 40.7% share in 2022. The region has a well-developed ecosystem for wearable technology, including a mature supply chain, a strong retail presence, and extensive distribution networks

Read full market research report with ToC & latest insights, "Wearable Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, 4G/5G), By Product Type (Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches), By Application (Consumer, Non-consumer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Wearable Computing Market Growth & Trends

For instance, wearable ECG monitors, continuous glucose monitors, and smart insulin pens help patients manage their conditions and provide healthcare professionals with real-time data for monitoring and diagnosis. This expansion of medical wearables indicates market growth in the healthcare sector. Moreover, wearable computing has also made its way into fashion and accessories. Designers and brands collaborate with technology companies to create smart garments, jewelry, and accessories embedded with sensors and connectivity. These fashionable wearables combine technology and style, catering to a growing consumer demand for wearable devices that blend seamlessly into their lifestyles.

For instance, in November 2020, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. partnered with fashion designer Thom Browne, Inc., a fashion brand based in New York, to introduce a limited edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone. The collaboration aimed to bring together technology and high fashion, with the device featuring a custom design by Thom Browne, including signature colors, wallpapers, and custom app icons. The adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) devices is rising. Products like the Oculus Quest VR headset and Microsoft HoloLens AR headset have gained popularity, indicating the growth of wearables in the entertainment and gaming industries. These devices offer immersive experiences and have opened new opportunities for wearable computing.

For instance, HoloLens is an AR headset developed by Microsoft that overlays digital information in the real world, enabling applications like remote assistance, architectural visualization, and industrial training. Wearable computing has applications in the manufacturing, logistics, and maintenance industries. Devices like smart glasses with AR overlays provide workers with hands-free access to information, instructions, and remote assistance. This improves efficiency and safety in industrial settings, showcasing the growth potential of wearable computing in the industrial sector. For instance, Bose Corp., based in the U.S., introduced Bose Frames, an audio sunglass with Bluetooth connectivity. They allow users to wirelessly connect to their smartphones and enjoy music, make calls, and access virtual assistants without needing traditional headphones or earbuds.

Wearable Computing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 67.47 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 244.43 billion Growth rate CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Wearable Computing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable computing market based on product type, connectivity, application, and region

Wearable Computing Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Smart Watches

Smart Jewelry

Fitness Trackers

Body-worn Cameras

Head Mount Displays

Others

Wearable Computing Market - Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G/5G

Others

Wearable Computing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Consumer

Non-consumer

Wearable Computing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia (KSA)



South Africa

List of Key Players in Wearable Computing Market

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group

Garmin Ltd.

Google LLC

NIKE, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Sensoria

Huawei Technologies Co.

Xiamoi Inc.

The global enterprise wearable market is expected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The high demand for enterprise wearable devices in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to drive industry growth over the next decade. The aging population and rising chronic diseases, such as coronary heart diseases and diabetes, in countries such as China, India, and Japan would drive the demand for wearable technology in the region.

