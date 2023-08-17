Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Provides Gold Royalty Portfolio Development Updates and Confirms Initial Royalty Revenue from Kookynie

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) ("Genesis"), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) ("Alamos"), Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8) ("Black Cat"), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) ("Northern Star") and Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) ("Strickland").

Riaan Esterhuizen, EVP Australia stated: "We are very excited to share recent gold operator developments and initial royalty revenue from the Kookynie royalty, linked to the release of maiden reserves at the Puzzle North gold deposit. This initial royalty revenue of ~A$2M represents an approximate 15x return on the A$150k invested in the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty back in 2020, with further revenue expected post commencement of mining by Genesis. Further engineering study progress at Lynn Lake and Bulong continue to underpin Vox management confidence in medium-term growth prospects for our royalty portfolio."

Key Updates

Genesis released Pre-Feasibility Stage (" PFS ") level assumptions and maiden reserves for the Puzzle Group gold deposits in Western Australia triggering maiden royalty revenue of approximately A$2M, to be recorded as Q3 2023 royalty revenue and payable within 45 days of quarter end;

") level assumptions and maiden reserves for the Puzzle Group gold deposits in Western Australia triggering maiden royalty revenue of approximately A$2M, to be recorded as Q3 2023 royalty revenue and payable within 45 days of quarter end; Alamos released an updated feasibility study on the Lynn Lake Gold Project in Manitoba, Canada;

Black Cat released an updated engineering study for the Kal East Project which includes the Bulong gold royalty; and

Northern Star acquired the Millrose exploration-stage gold project from Strickland for A$67 million.

Kookynie (Development - Western Australia) - Puzzle PFS Outcomes & Maiden Reserves(1)

Vox holds an A$1/tonne production royalty (1) on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia (which includes the Puzzle Group), of which, the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty was acquired in 2020 for less than A$150,000 as part of a larger royalty portfolio acquisition;

on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia (which includes the Puzzle Group), of which, the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty was acquired in 2020 for less than A$150,000 as part of a larger royalty portfolio acquisition; On July 3, 2023, Genesis announced that: Maiden Probable Reserves (2) for the Puzzle Group declared of 2,700Kt @ 1.3g/t for 110,000oz at a gold price of A$2,300/ounce and cutoff grade of 0.7g/t; of which management anticipates approximately 2,100Kt are covered by the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty and 600Kt covered by the Kookynie (Melita) royalty; Puzzle Group resource estimate (2) : A Mineral Resource update for the Puzzle and Puzzle North deposits (collectively referred to as the " Puzzle Group ") has been completed to incorporate the results of the drilling program carried out by Genesis during 2021 and 2022, with Indicated Resources now at 6,700Kt @ 1.1g/t for 230,000oz gold and Inferred Resources at 2,000Kt @ 0.9 g/t for 57,000oz gold; The additional drilling and resource update has provided increased confidence in the grade and continuity of the extremities of the Puzzle mineralisation and defined the limits of mineralisation at Puzzle North; Open pit mining was carried out at Puzzle between 1995 and 1997 by previous operators. Production of 500,000t at 2.0g/t Au (31,000 oz) was reported. No previous mining has occurred at Puzzle North which was discovered by Genesis in 2021; and Metallurgical Assumptions: Metallurgical test work has been carried out as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Puzzle Group, confirming that the ore is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching. Ongoing test work by Genesis has confirmed gold recoveries from primary ore to be ~90% to 95%.

Vox Management Summary: We are excited to share this Puzzle North maiden reserves milestone that triggers initial royalty revenue of ~A$2M for Q3 2023 at the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty. Given the Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) royalty purchase price of less than A$150k in 2020, this initial royalty revenue represents an approximate ~15x return with further revenue expected once the Puzzle Group deposits commence mining.

Lynn Lake (Feasibility - Manitoba, Canada) - Optimized Feasibility Study(3) released

Vox holds a 2% gross revenue royalty (post initial capital recovery) on part of the MacLellan deposit at the Lynn Lake gold project;

On August 2, 2023, Alamos announced the following outcomes of an optimized feasibility study at Lynn Lake: Higher production: Average annual gold production of 207,000 ounces over the first five years and 176,000 ounces over the initial 10 years. The 10-year average represents a 23% increase over the annual average of 143,000 ounces in the 2017 Study; Low-cost profile: Average mine-site all-in sustaining costs of $699/oz over the first 10-years and $814 per ounce over the life of mine. Average mine-site all-in sustaining costs decreased 6% from the 2017 Lynn Lake Feasibility Study (" 2017 Study ") over the initial 10-years with economies of scale provided by the larger operation, and higher average grades, more than offsetting cost inflation; Longer proposed mine life : 17 year mine life, up from 10 years in the 2017 Study; Project de-risked given advanced level of engineering & approvals: Detailed engineering 55% complete; basic engineering 100% complete, EIS approval and Provincial licenses received in March 2023 with requirements outlined through the permitting process incorporated into the 2023 Study; Attractive economics with significant long-term exploration upside potential: After-tax NPV5 of C$428 million (base case gold price assumption of US$1,675 per ounce) with an after-tax internal rate of return (" IRR ") of 17%; and After-tax NPV5 of C$670 million, and an after-tax IRR of 22%, at current gold prices of approximately US$1,950 per ounce.

Vox Management Summary: The expanded 17-year mine life Lynn Lake feasibility study is fundamentally larger and more robust than the prior 2017 study, which included a proposed 10-year mine life. We look forward to further developments from Alamos as Vox anticipates further expansions to the Lynn Lake mineral resource and de-risking of the development profile.

Bulong (Pre-Construction - Western Australia) - Kal East Study Update

Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia;

On July 14 th , 2023, Black Cat announced that: The board of Black Cat is pleased to present the outcomes of an update to the Kal East Gold Project (" Kal East ") PFS, first released on 3 June 2022, to reflect current market conditions. Kal East has approvals in place and the primary processing facility equipment has already been acquired. Once constructed, the processing facility would have significant strategic value for Black Cat in the mill constrained area east of Kalgoorlie; Open pit mining is scheduled over 68 months, commencing at the Myhree (royalty-linked) and Boundary open pits, which form part of the Bulong Mining Centre; The Kal East Gold Project is fully approved to commence, with the mains power study completed and consideration of owner-operator underground mining; and A final investment decision for Kal East will occur when construction and accommodation conditions around Kalgoorlie improve.

, 2023, Black Cat announced that: Vox Management Summary: We are pleased to note ongoing engineering activity at the Kal East / Bulong royalty project and look forward to Black Cat progressing the project to a final investment decision when construction and labour availability conditions improve.

Millrose (Exploration - Australia) - Project Acquired by Northern Star Resources for A$67M

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over a portion of the Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia;

On June 26 th , 2023, Northern Star announced that: It has entered into agreements to purchase the advanced gold exploration asset, the Millrose Gold Project, from Strickland for A$67 million; Adjacent to Vox's royalty tenure (but not royalty linked), the Millrose Gold Project has a published Mineral Resource (4) of 4,300Kt @ 1.9g/t for 264,000oz gold Indicated and 1,700Kt @ 1.5g/t for 82,000oz gold Inferred; and Commenting on the acquisition, Northern Star Managing Director Stuart Tonkin said: "The acquisition of the Millrose Gold Project presents a very compelling development opportunity that is accretive to the Jundee life of asset plan as it should deliver us a sizeable low cost, high grade supplementary resource feed."

, 2023, Northern Star announced that: Vox Management Summary: The Millrose gold royalty has all of the optionality and characteristics that Vox seeks in a gold royalty; a top global operator in Northern Star, a project located within 40km trucking distance of the Jundee gold operation and, based on management expectations, substantial discovery potential through proximity to and being along strike from the Millrose gold resource.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

References & Notes:

(1) Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:

Kookynie (Melita) Royalty - which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1.00/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated. Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty - which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1.00/t above >100Kt reserve tonnes (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade <= 5g/t Au), for grades > 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne - 5) x 0.5)+1) and A$1.00/t production royalty beyond reserves.

(2) Puzzle Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves sourced from Genesis Minerals Limited announcement titled "Completion of the Leonora acquisition elevates Genesis to a leading Australian gold house" dated 3 July 2023.

The information in this press release that relates to Mineral Resources at the Puzzle Deposits are based on information, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr. David Price who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Price is a contract employee of Genesis Minerals Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". The information in this press release that relates to Ore Reserves at the Puzzle Deposits is based on information, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr. Christopher Burton who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Christopher Burton is a full-time employee of Genesis Minerals Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mineralisation at Puzzle and Puzzle North mineral resource estimate has been modelled to a depth of 150 meters below surface and the upper 50m of the Puzzle deposit has been largely mined. Mineralisation has been modelled using a 0.2g/t envelope and reported at a 0.5g/t cut-off for material above 280mRL (130m below surface). Material below the 280mRL has not been reported. The Puzzle Ore Reserves have been estimated using a AUD$2,300/oz gold price assumption. The Ore Reserve includes only Probable classifications. The economically mineable component of the Indicated Mineral Resource has been classified as a Probable Ore Reserve. All ore in the Ore Reserve estimate is classified as a Probable Ore Reserve. No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve. Puzzle Group mineral reserves Cut Off Grades were derived from cost estimates developed for the Pre-Feasibility Study. The cut-off grade used to define ore is the breakeven grade for variable processing and ore haulage costs and a share of the fixed costs for general and administration (G&A) through the Mt Morgans processing plant. A cut-off grade of 0.7g/t was selected for Puzzle Reserves based on these calculations. Link to the Genesis announcement here: https://genesisminerals.com.au/downloads/announcements/gmd2023070302.pdf

(3) See Lynn Lake 2023 feasibility study results as detailed in press release dated Aug. 2, 2023 for more details: https://www.alamosgold.com/news-and-events/news/news-details/2023/Alamos-Gold-Announces-Updated-Feasibility-Study-for-the-Lynn-Lake-Project-Outlining-Larger-Longer-Life-Low-Cost-Operation-in-Canada-with-Attractive-Economics-and-Significant-Exploration-Upside/default.aspx

(4) Millrose Gold Resource estimate sourced from Strickland Resources announcement titled "RESOURCE BASE INCREASED TO OVER 600,000 OZS GOLD ON YANDAL BELT" dated 23 June 2021.

The information in press release that relates to Millrose Mineral Resources is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Peter Langworthy who is a consultant to Strickland Metals Limited and is a current Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Peter Langworthy has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mineral Resources are based on JORC Code Definitions as defined by the Australasian Code for Reporting Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding. For the Millrose Resource Estimate a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t gold was applied. The Resource has been estimated using appropriate high-grade cuts, minimum mining widths and dilutions. For full detail of the Millrose Mineral Resource Estimate, refer to the JORC Table attached as Schedule 2 in the original announcement: https://yourir.info/resources/f6f8a94d05f2349b/announcements/stk.asx/6A1037808/STK_Millrose_Acquisition_to_increase_Resource_to_over_600_000oz.pdf

