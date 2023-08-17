

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $224.1 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $188.8 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.62 billion



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $224.1 Mln. vs. $188.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



