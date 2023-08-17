Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

August 23, 2023 at 12:00pm ET: Janney Montgomery's Clean Energy Investor Event in San Francisco

VP of Global Partnerships and Business Development Brett Graessle and VP of IR Matt Tractenberg will provide a corporate overview and host meetings with investors during this event. Interested investors should reach out to their Janney Montgomery sales contact directly.

September 6, 2023 at 8:00am ET: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and VP of IR Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Christine Cho. Interested investors should reach out to their Barclays sales contact directly.

September 12, 2023 at 9:00am: The NYSE Energy Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day

CFO Jordi Lainz and VP of IR Matt Tractenberg will host virtual meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact the NYSE.

September 15, 2023 at 1:00pm: The Detroit Auto Show EV Investor Conference hosted by Lambert

VP of IR Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with event moderators. Interested investors should contact conferences@lambert.com.

September 19, 2023 at 8:00am ET: Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN

General Business Manager North America Erik Fogelberg and VP of IR Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should reach out to their Northland sales contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817714008/en/

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 673 310 905