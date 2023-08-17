Blackford and Brainreader Announce Commercial Partnership to Bring Advanced Medical Image Analysis and Diagnostic Assessment Tools to Healthcare Providers

EDINBURGH, Scotland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic imaging AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform and solutions provider, and Brainreader, a leading provider of automated medical brain image analysis software, today announced a commercial partnership to bring advanced medical image analysis and diagnostics tools to healthcare professionals.



Under the partnership, Brainreader's innovative image analysis software, including their advanced brain volumetric software, will be integrated with Blackford's advanced medical imaging AI platform. Blackford's platform and services offering provides healthcare professionals access to a wide portfolio of medical AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Brainreader's advanced image analysis software into the Blackford platform, Blackford can offer healthcare providers a powerful tool for analyzing and assessing complex brain conditions integrated within their existing workflow.

"Blackford is committed to providing tailored, best-of-breed AI solutions to healthcare providers to help improve their diagnostic accuracy and clinical efficiency," said Ben Panter, CEO of Blackford. "We are thrilled to partner with Brainreader and add their innovative neurology software to our market-leading AI portfolio."

Brainreader's FDA cleared and CE marked brain volumetric software, Neuroreader®, uses intelligent algorithms to analyze brain MRI images and provide accurate measurements of volume of brain structures, including total volume and Hippocampal volume. This technology can help diagnose various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. The software is user-friendly, fast, and reliable, providing healthcare professionals with accurate and actionable results that can lead to better patient outcomes. Neuroreader is also applicable for the recently issued, reimbursable CPT III codes 0865T and 0866T for longitudinal brain quantitative MRI analysis.

"We are excited to partner with Blackford to bring our cutting-edge brain volumetric software to healthcare professionals worldwide," said Mads Fiig, CEO of Brainreader. "This partnership is an important step forward in our mission to provide healthcare professionals with the most advanced tools to make accurate diagnoses and treatment plans."

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us onTwitterandLinkedIn.

About Brainreader

Brainreader, founded in 2011, is a leading provider of automated medical image analysis software. The software uses intelligent algorithms to analyze medical imaging, providing one of the most comprehensive solutions for flagging acute abnormalities across the brain. This advanced technology helps healthcare professionals prioritize life threatening cases and expedite patient care.

For more information, contact:

Nick Cole, VP Marketing, Blackford, email: nick.cole@blackfordanalysis.com

Phone: +44 7812164790

Omar Gallardo Rocha, President, Brainreader Inc., mail: ogr@brainreader.net

Cell: +1 352 250 519