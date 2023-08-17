IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Hosts Roadshow Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), the fastest growing investor relations firm in North America, is thrilled to announce it will be hosting a roadshow spanning four cities across Canada. irlabs is bringing together the investment community to meet our diverse portfolio of companies and enable attendees to engage with the C-suite. The campaign will start off with a Virtual Event on September 13, with in-person events taking place in Vancouver (September 19), Calgary (September 20), Montreal (September 27) and Toronto (September 28).

"This is an industry and community that wants to gather, exchange ideas and learn about innovative new companies," said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-Founder at irlabs. "After the incredible success of the Capital Markets Comeback Tour, we really look forward to bringing investors, analysts, investment bankers, the media and industry influencers back together again to reconnect and meet the faces behind the companies we see driving impact."

Featured companies include:

Avant Brands (TSX:AVNT)

Beyond Oil Ltd . (CSE:BOIL)

Canada Jetlines (Cboe CA:CJET)

Delorean Motor Company

FendX Technologies Inc . (CSE:FNDX)

Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV:NURS)

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV:INTR)

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. (TSXV:LSTR)

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)

Phytome Life Sciences Limited

Plantify Foods Inc. (TSXV:PTFY)

ReGen III Corp. (TSXV:GIII)

TerraZero Technologies Inc.

The Fresh Factory (CSE:FRSH)

TLGY Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Web 3 Ventures Inc. (CSE:WEBV)

Note: Featured companies are subject to change.

If you work in capital markets or the media and would like to attend one of the events, please email happyinvestors@irlabs.ca.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

CONTACT

Alyssa Barry

Principal and Co-Founder

IR Labs Inc.

alyssa@irlabs.ca

833-947-LABS (5227)

DISCLAIMER

IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs" or "we" or "us") is an investor relations firm; we are not advisors or broker-dealers. irlabs is not registered or regulated by a securities commission or similar regulatory body. This information (or any communications you may have with representatives of irlabs in the future) does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This information is not a recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any securities and does not contain investment advice. This information contains data regarding issuers we represent ("Clients"). Clients pay us monthly cash retainers as well as other securities in exchange for investor relations services. Where permitted by securities laws, we may own and trade our Clients' stocks and options. If you would like more details regarding irlabs' contracts with its Clients or a listing of the securities in the capital of the Clients held or controlled by irlabs, send an email to happyinvestors@irlabs.ca.

