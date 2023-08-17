Brigade Electronics launches AI Intelligent Detection cameras

PORTLAND, Ind., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics - a market-leading provider of vehicles safety systems - has launched AI Intelligent Detection Cameras.

The latest addition to Brigade's portfolio of safety solutions, AI cameras are a new generation of active blind-spot detection that utilize artificial intelligence to recognize humans within a predefined detection zone and warn drivers visually and/or audibly before a possible collision occurs.

Compared to traditional vehicle cameras, Brigade's AI cameras have a range of improved features and offer enhanced visibility at both the front and rear of the vehicle.

Experts in the industry are praising the launch of AI cameras as a major breakthrough in commercial vehicle safety.

Thierry Bourgeay, Senior Product Manager at Brigade Electronics, commented:

"The introduction of AI cameras in the US by Brigade Electronics is set to make a significant impact on the commercial vehicle safety landscape. Their advanced features and capabilities make them an invaluable tool for fleet operators and drivers, ensuring that our roads are safer and more secure than ever before."

Corey Heniser, CEO at Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing safety for fleet operators and drivers and our AI Intelligent Detection Cameras are a great example of this. Our AI cameras require no configuration software, so they are quick and easy to install, making them ideal for busy fleets across a range of industries, including transport, logistics, construction, and passenger vehicles like buses and coaches."

The key benefits of Brigade's AI Intelligent Detection Cameras are:

Produces high definition images

Recognizes and alerts drivers to people in a vehicle's front and rear blind spot

People detected are shown in a colored box overlayed on the HD camera image on the driver's monitor

Image processing and detected person overlay are built into the camera

Plug and play - AI cameras connect directly to Brigade's monitors and, if required, buzzers

Includes Brigade Select range of connectors

Compatible with all Brigade HD monitors and MDR digital video recorders

Available in front and rear formats

To find out more about Brigade's AI Intelligent Detection Cameras and its portfolio of products, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/products/artificial-intelligence/.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

