Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural and Food Technologies Around the Globe

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) ("MustGrow"), an agricultural biotechnology company focused on providing science-based biological solutions for high-value crops, today announced it is the winner of the "AgTech Innovation of the Year" award in the 4th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.

MustGrow focuses on the development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seed for sustainable agriculture markets. MustGrow's technology platform is natural, organic and environmentally sustainable.

Mustard plants contain natural molecules that provide a natural defense mechanism to protect them from diseases and pests. MustGrow has extracted and concentrated these key molecules in order to formulate them into natural, organic biopesticides, biofumigants and bioherbicides. In addition, MustGrow's extracts contain proteins and carbohydrates that feed the soil microbes aiding in soil health and fertility. MustGrow biologics have the potential to help replace banned and/or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers, and protect and grow crops.

MustGrow's technology platform is also flexible and can be used in a variety of existing application systems, and for numerous crops. It is both safe and non-hazardous for workers as well as the environment. Due to its organic nature, it can be used in organic production, and its natural organic breakdown allows for positive soil microbiome growth. Additional benefits of the low environmental impact include low water solubility, potentially limiting watershed runoff.

"Sustainable agriculture is the way of the future. One of the farmer's most important assets is their soil and their main objective is to grow a crop. We're focused on natural technologies that have the potential to provide increased soil fertility and help farmers grow crops for sustainable agriculture," said Corey Giasson, President, CEO & Director, MustGrow. "We're honored to be selected by AgTech Breakthrough for the prestigious 'AgTech Innovation Of The Year' award. By improving soil health, we can improve crop nutrient uptake and overall performance. Our products will continue to utilize multiple technologies derived from novel plant-based extracts from mustard and other potential sources."

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"MustGrow is providing a natural, organic technology platform with the efficacy of synthetic chemicals that has potential application in multiple global markets. Sustainable farming practices are critical to feed a growing population on a finite amount of land. This means replacing or complimenting synthetic chemistries - but that leaves limited alternatives," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "Growers and consumers are demanding healthy, natural, sustainable, and in some cases, organic products. Natural products like MustGrow's are ready to make a substantial contribution to the achievement of synthetic pesticide reduction targets and improve overall food quality."

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol, soil amendment and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners - Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg - are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its technology in the soil amendment and biofertility markets. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid products could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation, to soil amendment and biofertility. MustGrow has approximately 49.7 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Contact Information Corey Giasson

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: (i) its biologics having the potential to help replace banned and/or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers, and to protect and grow crops; (ii) the continued use in its products of multiple technologies derived from novel plant-based extracts from mustard and other potential sources; (iii) the application of MustGrow's technology platform in multiple global markets; and (iv) the ability of MustGrow's products to make a substantial contribution to the achievement of synthetic pesticide reduction targets and improve overall food quality.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the preferences and choices of agricultural regulators with respect to product approval timelines; (ii) the ability of MustGrow's partners to meet obligations under their respective agreements; and (iii) other risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

