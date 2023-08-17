BearingPoint and IonQ sealed a strategic partnership with the purpose to build together innovative use cases and joint solutions in the field of quantum computing.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, sealed a strategic partnership to offer IonQ quantum system access and professional services to clients. Through the agreement, IonQ and BearingPoint consultants can now build together innovative use cases and joint solutions in the field of quantum computing, educate private and public groups about the latest developments in quantum computing, and help them formulate positions on the rapidly evolving technology.

"We are pleased to announce today's collaboration with BearingPoint as they advise clients on the benefits and potential applications of quantum computing," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "Today's agreement ensures that IonQ's industry-leading systems and services reach all the audiences that will benefit from quantum computing people who are curious about quantum and want to explore new ways to integrate quantum into their existing workflows."

"We are excited to partner with IonQ," said Matthias Röser, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint. "We see quantum computing as a decision accelerator for enterprises and look forward to providing our clients with strategic advice on how best to prepare for and integrate quantum technology into their tech stack."

The partnership signals BearingPoint's ambition to expand its quantum presence internationally. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

