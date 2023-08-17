EQS-News: VIC Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

VIC Properties S.A.: Announcement of New Date for Noteholders Meeting and Redemption



17.08.2023 / 14:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH, OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED (IF THEY ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM), OR FROM OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS (IF THEY ARE LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM). THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES (EACH AS DEFINED HEREIN). IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY. VIC PROPERTIES S.A. (a société anonyme, governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg) (the "Issuer") up to EUR 100,000,000 5.000% notes due 2023

(ISIN DE000A1943D1 and German Securities Code (WKN) A1943D)

(the "Notes") Luxembourg, 17 August 2023. Update on the Consent Solicitation Process - Noteholders' Meeting on 14 September 2023 / Redemption of the Notes Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the consent solicitation memorandum, dated 13 June 2023 where the Issuer has proposed certain amendments to the Terms and Conditions to, inter alia, amend the Redemption Date to 28 May 2029 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum" and the corresponding consent solicitation process, the "Consent Solicitation"). As part of the Consent Solicitation, the Issuer has previously scheduled a noteholders' meeting to be held on 22 August 2023 in Berlin, Germany. As the Issuer continues to communicate with Noteholders to enable active participation in the Consent Solicitation, the date for the noteholders' meeting has been rescheduled to 14 September 2023. Reference is made to the corresponding notice to Noteholders to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on or about 17 August 2023. As the Consent Solicitation would, if successful, extend the maturity date of the Notes, the redemption of the Notes will be delayed beyond the Redemption Date as currently defined (i.e. 24 August 2023) until after the results of the Consent Solicitation Process are final upon the holding of the noteholders' meeting on 14 September 2023. DISCLAIMER: This announcement contains important information, which should be read carefully. This announcement is for informational purposes only, and does not purport to be an exhaustive description of all relevant terms and conditions of the German Notes and/or the Consent Solicitation. Each Bondholder is solely responsible for making its own independent appraisal of all matters as such Bondholder deems appropriate. Nothing in this announcement constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. None of the German Notes have been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and none of the German Notes may be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. Nothing in this announcement constitutes a solicitation in any circumstances in which such solicitation is unlawful. None of Issuer or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives or affiliates of any such person, expresses any opinion about the terms of the German Notes and/or the Consent Solicitation. This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for the sale or subscription of, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities of the Issuer or any of its affiliates or any other entity. The communication of this notice is not being made, and this notice has not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the FSMA. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons within the United Kingdom save in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply to any member of the Group. The distribution of this announcement may nonetheless be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. None of I or any other person or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives or affiliates will incur any liability for its own failure or the failure of any other person or persons to comply with the provisions of any such restrictions.



17.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

