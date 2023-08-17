Jefferies announced today that it will donate $7 million to 13 charities that provide critical aid and support to those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui.
The Firm's Doing Good Trading Day, held August 16, raised contributions from net trading commissions from equities and fixed income, vendors, voluntary donations from Jefferies' more than 5,300 employees and Jefferies.
Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:
"We are pleased to have our Jefferies Family Network support those in need in Maui the horrific wildfire has devastated communities, families, and livelihoods in the worst possible way. Our hope is that the immediate donation of $7 million will directly impact relief efforts thanks to the charities we selected which are leading smart and impactful initiatives on the ground."
Charities Supported:
- All Hands and Heart: $1,000,000
- Global Empowerment Mission Inc.: $1,000,000
- Habitat for Humanity Maui, Inc.: $1,000,000
- Hawaii Community Foundation: $1,000,000
- Maui Food Bank: $1,000,000
- SBP USA: $1,000,000
- Lady Savant Foundation: $250,000
- Maui United Way: $250,000
- Chef Hui: $100,000
- Common Ground Collective: $100,000
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA): $100,000
- FEMA: $100,000
- Maui Hub: $100,000
Total: $7,000,000
