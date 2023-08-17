Jefferies announced today that it will donate $7 million to 13 charities that provide critical aid and support to those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The Firm's Doing Good Trading Day, held August 16, raised contributions from net trading commissions from equities and fixed income, vendors, voluntary donations from Jefferies' more than 5,300 employees and Jefferies.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"We are pleased to have our Jefferies Family Network support those in need in Maui the horrific wildfire has devastated communities, families, and livelihoods in the worst possible way. Our hope is that the immediate donation of $7 million will directly impact relief efforts thanks to the charities we selected which are leading smart and impactful initiatives on the ground."

Charities Supported:

All Hands and Heart: $1,000,000

Global Empowerment Mission Inc.: $1,000,000

Habitat for Humanity Maui, Inc.: $1,000,000

Hawaii Community Foundation: $1,000,000

Maui Food Bank: $1,000,000

SBP USA: $1,000,000

Lady Savant Foundation: $250,000

Maui United Way: $250,000

Chef Hui: $100,000

Common Ground Collective: $100,000

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA): $100,000

FEMA: $100,000

Maui Hub: $100,000

Total: $7,000,000

