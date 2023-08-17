Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360
München
17.08.23
08:09 Uhr
2,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.08.2023 | 14:18
101 Leser
Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Sally Austin

2. Lyn Colloff

3. Paul Durkin

4. Tom Hinton

5. Ian Keilty

6. Daniel Porte

7. James Wroath

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

1. Chief People Officer

2. Company Secretary

3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

4. Chief Financial Officer

5. Chief Operating Officer

6. Strategy Director

7. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Dividend Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Dividend shares Volume(s)

1. £2.421

105

2. £2.421

75

3. £2.421

54

4. £2.421

13

5. £2.421

126

6. £2.421

42

7. £2.421

13

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

15 August 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000


© 2023 PR Newswire
