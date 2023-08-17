Factbird provides US manufacturers with a 22-25% increase in OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) on average in the first year by making it easy to gather and analyze data from production lines.

Factbird established its first US office in mid-2022 with the vision of helping thousands of American facilities digitally transform. By making facilities more profitable through data, Factbird has helped customers save millions of dollars by reducing waste, identifying bottlenecks, and avoiding unnecessary IT projects. Among its current customers are top global pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and industrial solution companies, including Novo Nordisk, Grundfos, Danfoss, Royal Unibrew, and Bosch.

The Factbird Duo on a production line. (Photo: Factbird)

Data-driven operational excellence boosts productivity and global competitiveness

Factbird's Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions combine plug-and-play hardware and cloud software. Regardless of the company's size or the age of the machines in use, Factbird is quick to install and brings an immediate ROI. Data from manufacturing processes provides a goldmine of valuable information on how to operate more efficiently and profitably.

After implementing Factbird, management can check the factory overview daily, plant managers can track the order fulfillment, and the head of engineering can see which problems need the most attention. The data in the Factbird cloud can be as high level or as granular as users need.

Michael Borman, US Head of Sales and Country Manager at Factbird, says, "Labor shortages, global competition, and inflation are major challenges for facilities in the US. Process improvement is more important than ever, and Factbird makes this simple by presenting real-time data from any process in a way that immediately benefits everyone, helping operations produce more with less waste."

A more digitalized, sustainable industry with productivity increases from day one

Factbird's goal is to help manufacturers produce more using fewer resources, contributing to higher profitability and sustainability. Factbird is a proven solution where customers see a 22-25% increase in OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) on average in their first year.

Additionally, Factbird costs as little as 10% to implement compared to similar solutions on the market, bringing massive returns to factories using Factbird's powerful Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions.

A strong presence in the US for better accessibility and local advice

Factbird's US arm, Factbird Inc., is based in Morristown, New Jersey, and is committed to supporting American manufacturing companies by boosting digitization as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Salman Rehan, Senior Enterprise Account Manager at Factbird, says, "It's an exciting time as we expand our client base from an already solid foundation. I've been in the industrial automation space for several years supporting manufacturers in digitalization, process improvement, and LEAN methodologies-essentially implementing Industry 4.0 initiatives. Our clients enjoy real-time visibility into performance, understanding reasons for variances in production, and attaining concrete improvements to their bottom line."

Factbird is attending the 2023 Process Expo in Chicago

Michael Borman the US team will be attending the Process Expo in Chicago, a global food equipment and technology show, from October 23-25. There, the US Factbird team will be ready to advise manufacturers on methods to improve their data capture processes, reduce waste, improve OEE, and increase profitability.

About Factbird

Factbird is a pioneering provider of Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions aimed at driving operational excellence. Our focus on data and factual insights empowers businesses to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and boost productivity. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Factbird delivers real-time insights and actionable intelligence. For more information, visit factbird.com

