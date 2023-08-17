Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Invites Interested Investors to Attend a Webinar on the Health and Wellness Marvels of PBIO's Revolutionary UltraShear Platform

Webinar Scheduled for 11:00AM ET on Thursday, August 17; Nearly 500 Registrants to Date.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotherapeutics, agrochemical, and other industries today announced that the Company's President and CEO (Mr. Richard T. Schumacher) and Director of Marketing & Sales (Mr. John B. Hollister) are the featured speakers at an online webinar scheduled for 11am ET on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The webinar is entitled: "Health and Wellness Innovations: The Marvels of UltraShear". During this webinar, you can expect to:

Gain a quick overview of Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) and its core technologies and products. Learn about the powerful UltraShear platform and why it is viewed as a "Best-in-Class" processing system. Explore UltraShear's transformative impact through its multiple applications in health & wellness. Be inspired by life-changing experiences enjoyed by users of products processed by the UltraShear platform. Have your questions answered during our interactive Q&A session.

Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the future of innovation in Health and Wellness! Register here to secure your spot and learn more about the webinar: PBIO Aug 17 Webinar Registration.

PBIO Recent News and Accomplishments

PBIO Reports Strongly Accelerating UltraShear Nano-CBD orders.

PBIO to Evaluate Company's Patented UltraShear Process to Extend Shelf-Life of Fresh Produce.

PBIO's UltraShear Nano-CBD Commercial Rollout Program Enters Rapid Expansion Phase 2.

Company Announces Nano-CBD Topical Spray Distribution Agreement with Crème de Canna.

Key Academic Publication Further Validates PBIO's UltraShear Platform's Impact on Clean-Label Foods.

PBIO Partners with Somalab Int'l for Development and Distribution of UltraShear-enabled health products.

Consumer Testing Validates Rapid Absorption/Effectiveness of UltraShear Nano-THC Spray

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President and CEO, commented: "The combination of our UltraShear launch progress, the powerful enhancement that UltraShear offers in multiple billion-dollar industries, the impending publication of UltraShear bioavailability study results, and efforts focused on the improvement of our balance sheet and future revenue, provide a powerful forward-focused opportunity for our investors. We continue to work with multi-billion-dollar international conglomerates, well-funded startups, and many companies in between, as we facilitate the adoption of UltraShear. We believe our IP Estate is worth many times our current enterprise value. During my professional career, I have priorly founded/co-founded three successful public companies, yet in my opinion, none had close to the potential that we have in PBIO. For these and other reasons, we believe PBIO's future is both exciting and bright."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T)

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of Business Development (508) 230-1828 (T)

