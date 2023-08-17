Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2023.

July 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.03 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $271 million;

CSE issuers completed 56 financings that raised an aggregate $51 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, bringing total listed securities to 833 as at July 31, 2023.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange achieved a long-awaited milestone in July, as our new Senior Tier came into effect," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "On July 11, Urbana Corporation was designated as a 'Non Venture Issuer' and thus became the first CSE issuer to have its securities listed on the Senior Tier. As we have previously discussed, a Senior Tier listing provides key benefits for our larger and more advanced companies, including access to certain institutional investors and stock indices that exclude 'Venture Issuers'. Accordingly, this provides a level playing field with other exchanges and makes a CSE listing significantly more attractive. Many other CSE-listed companies are eager to join the Senior Tier, and we look forward to adding more in the near future as we determine eligibility."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE's first ever Summit on Responsible Investment on June 27 was an enormous success. For those who could not attend the event in Kelowna, BC in person, the Exchange is releasing extensive post-event content on CSE TV. It is a great opportunity to learn more about socially responsible investing (SRI) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends and regulations from many of the leading experts in these fields.

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 2023 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Alberta on August 17-20. Conference speakers will tackle many key topics impacting trading, including regulation, security and market structure. Richard Carleton will be speaking on a marketplace panel, with other senior leaders from exchanges and alternative trading systems on August 18. The full conference agenda is available here.

New Listings in July 2023

Nevis Brands Inc. (NEVI)

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (NF)

Miata Metals Corp. (MMET)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

