Eton Corporation: Eton Announces Donation Program for Maui Fire Victims

Eton's Multi-Purpose Radios Provide You With All the ESSENTIALS: Power, Light and Access to Information

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / When faced with situations where traditional communication methods fail, such as the victims of the Maui wildfires are facing, preparedness products can indeed play a crucial role in ensuring yours and your family's safety and well-being. Eton products are designed to help protect yourself and loved ones during emergencies, disasters or situations where communication channels are disrupted. Preparedness is also not just about having the right products, but also about having a plan in place for different types of emergencies.

When All Communication Fails

Eton is matching your donation for Maui victims.

Eton has announced, in support of the victims from the Maui fire for emergency donation, the company will match a unit of any preparedness radio purchased on its website at www.etoncorp.com/collections/all. Use the coupon code MAUI at checkout to participate. Eton preparedness products provide access to information with its AM/FM weather radio, light when stuck in the dark, weather alerts for any incoming warning to be aware of, and multiple power sources to keep devices connected via USB, crank power and solar when power has failed.

Eton Corporation has been designing, manufacturing, and developing emergency preparedness products in the heart of Silicon Valley for nearly four decades. For more than 20 years, Eton has been the exclusive licensee of The American Red Cross, which is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and education in the United States and around the world. Together, we help keep families prepared whether at home or on the go in any emergency.

For more information on how to help the victims of Maui from this devastating wildfire, please email mauihelp@etoncorp.com.

