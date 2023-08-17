Instawork Arrives in Providence Ahead of Back to School Rush

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 10,000 skilled hourly workers with Providence businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of more than 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in Providence, Rhode Island. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

Home to some of the United States' premier universities, locals in Providence are gearing up for the back-to-school rush as students fill the college town once again this fall.

Nearly 32,000 full-time students will make the eight college campuses in Rhode Island's capital city their home this year and local and on-campus businesses will need all the help they can get to accommodate the increasing demand.

"Back to school season is finally here, and college towns like Providence are gearing up for the rush of students returning this fall," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Instawork helps local and on-campus businesses stay ahead of the demand by providing a network of skilled hourly workers to ensure they meet customer needs."

More than 10,000 people in Providence have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff nearly 200 business locations across the area. The most common roles for Instawork in Providence are line cook, prep cook, and event server. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered on the app. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Providence, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $20.13 per hour, more than Rhode Island's $12.25 per hour minimum wage. That meaningful increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the city that rely on Instawork range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and event venues.

The announcement also follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

Just this week, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 for the second year. In 2022, Instawork was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list, received the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," and was named one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

