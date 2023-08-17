Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852552 | ISIN: US1667641005 | Ticker-Symbol: CHV
Tradegate
17.08.23
16:18 Uhr
148,30 Euro
+2,40
+1,64 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,08148,2416:23
148,12148,2816:23
ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2023 | 15:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MRB Compliance Consulting LLC Announces Chevron Deference Blog

A case for overturning the Chevron Deference - Fallacy at the FERC, MRB Blog Post

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Michael R. Berry, Founder of MRB Compliance Consulting LLC (MRB), has announced a limited series blogging post related to the Chevron Deference.

The initial blog post entitled "Fallacy at the FERC" can be found here: Fallacy at the FERC - MRB Consulting (mrbconsultingllc.com)

"I have decided to point out, in great detail, in a singular case that depicts all that is wrong with the current regulatory construct," Berry said. "This is much more than just one regulator run amok. The acts and actions taken by the many participants throughout the 15-year saga (an allegation of commodity price manipulation e.g., the Houston Ship Channel matter) have undermined the importance of Compliance."

In 2006, BP Products North America, Inc. entered into a Consent Order with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to settle the regulatory matters related to the manipulation of the price of propane. (See here) In 2007 BP America entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to settle criminal matters related to the manipulation of the price of propane. (See here)

Mr. Berry was the Head of Compliance at BP North America from 2006-2009 and guided the firm through both the DPA and the CO. Mr. Berry is not a lawyer.

Contact Information

Michael Berry
Managing Member
michael.berry@mrbconsultingllc.com
8325574969

SOURCE: MRB Compliance Consulting LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774741/MRB-Compliance-Consulting-LLC-Announces-Chevron-Deference-Blog

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.