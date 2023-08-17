For 4th Consecutive Year, PaymentCloud Makes the Inc. 5000 List, at No. 2,418 in 2023

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / PaymentCloud, a leading provider of merchant services, has the honor of being included in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the fourth consecutive year.

Considered one of the most prestigious rankings, the 2023 list considers revenue between 2019 and 2022 and ranks companies based on the percentage of growth. By these metrics, PaymentCloud stands at No. 2,418 among nationwide companies, No. 345 among California-based companies, and No. 145 among financial services companies.

During this timeframe, PaymentCloud more than tripled its staff, upgraded its headquarters to a 17,000-square-foot office space in Encino, California, and launched a satellite office in Cleveland, Ohio. On top of its ability to help merchants accept payments, the company increased its offerings to include business funding and an eCommerce store for merchants, while also developing a proprietary agent interface, Stratus, to better streamline approvals and increase transparency for its partners.

"For PaymentCloud's growth to be acknowledged, once again, by Inc. is a tremendous honor," says Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud. "Our ability to thrive in a time of economic uncertainty - within the financial technology sector in California, no less - is an achievement on its own, but to have Inc. publicly recognize our accomplishments is a huge privilege."

The annual Inc. ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 list class of 2023 is comprised of companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. 5000

This list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of Dec. 31, 2022.

About PaymentCloud

With 81 employees in a 17,000-square-foot creative space in Encino, California, PaymentCloud has quickly established itself as an indomitable force within the payments industry. As a leading provider of merchant services, PaymentCloud stands out from its competitors by offering a transparent application process, hundreds of state-of-the-art integration options, and a dynamic group of payment professionals that offer expert support to merchants spanning a multitude of industry types. In addition, PaymentCloud works with over 80% of top digital ISOs who utilize the hard-to-place program for its seamless submission process, efficient onboarding, and robust management tools.

