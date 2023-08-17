Points West Community Bank Selects Apiture to Power Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses

Online and mobile solutions will support customers' growing use of digital channels

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Points West Community Bank , a 117-year-old community financial institution headquartered in Windsor, Colorado, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to deliver a modern, innovative digital experience to its customers.

Points West sought to elevate its online and mobile banking solutions in response to the growing number of consumers and businesses choosing to bank using digital channels. Through integrations with hundreds of fintech partners and a client-driven development approach, Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions will enable Points West to provide its customers with a state-of-the-art, fully featured digital experience.

"Points West is committed to providing a comprehensive range of financial products to meet the personal and business needs of our community. Apiture's platform will enable us to deliver highly intuitive digital banking solutions to better serve our customers," said Lyndsay McClung, chief experience officer, Points West. "We are pleased to partner with a company that shares our commitment to fostering relationships built on trust and to providing an outstanding level of service and support."

"Apiture's award-winning solutions will help Points West deliver the feature-rich online and mobile banking experience today's consumers and businesses expect in an increasingly digital-first world," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "We look forward to supporting this institution as it strengthens the digital solutions it provides to its community."

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

About Points West Community Bank:

Family-owned Points West Community Bank has been serving its valued customers and communities since 1906. Points West is locally owned and operated throughout 20 locations in Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming. For more information, please visit pwcbank.com .

