Cybersixgill Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today that it has been named a finalist for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Innovators Award for Threat Intelligence.

Winners will be announced online, in print, and during Cyber Defense Con 2023, taking place October 26-27, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation-only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the world's most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," stated Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill.

"Cybersixgill embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

