Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL) ("Atacama") announces the completion of the Atacama Tannahill 43-101 Technical Report. This 102-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the work performed on the site over the last 80+ years and includes the strong recommendation to perform additional work to further assess the economic potential of the known gold occurrences, along strike and at depth.

According to CEO Glenn Grant, "The conclusions, recommendations, and proposed work program highlighted in the 43-101F1 covering the company's Tannahill property confirms the company's position that Tannahill is a property of merit.

"The actual Tannahill 43-101F1 report will be filed with SEDAR+ and OTC Markets and will be available on the company's website, www.acrlintl.com by the end of this week."

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, and cobalt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information please contact: Glenn Grant at ggrant@acrlintl.com.

