Anthropocene Institute is sponsoring and participating in ICCF-25, the conference that increases cross-disciplinary discussion and exploration in the field of solid-state fusion (SSF), also known as low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR) or cold fusion. ICCF-25 is a great opportunity to enhance international collaboration in solid-state fusion research by presenting new scientific results, industrial developments, and applications that are needed to make this form of clean energy an everyday reality. Representatives from Anthropocene Institute will speak on behalf of the organization's programs and discuss ways to grow the SSF ecosystem.

Anthropocene Institute awards select exploration grants as part of its efforts to advance SSF. These grants are intended to expand the SSF community. Researchers in adjacent scientific fields are also encouraged to apply. For more information, go to http://solidstatefusion.org/grants/.

WHY