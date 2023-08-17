Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.08.2023 | 15:07
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Campus, TinyTap, Code Green join forces to fight climate change through innovative educational initiatives

DJ Open Campus, TinyTap, Code Green join forces to fight climate change through innovative educational initiatives 

Chainwire 
Open Campus, TinyTap, Code Green join forces to fight climate change through innovative educational initiatives 
17-Aug-2023 / 13:35 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tel Aviv, Israel - 17 August 2023 - Open Campus, a community-led protocol for educators, content creators, parents, and 
students, and TinyTap, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and the leading edtech platform for user-generated educational 
games, today announced a strategic partnership with Code Green, the trailblazing Web3 organization driven by a 
commitment to the planet's health. The collaboration aims to help more children learn about climate change by 
leveraging the power of tokenized educational content, interactive gaming, and blockchain technology. 
Open Campus, TinyTap, and Code Green are all dedicated to supporting the efforts of the United Nations Convention to 
Combat Desertification (UNCCD). This new collaboration exemplifies their commitment to fighting climate change and 
their belief in the power of education to shape a more sustainable future. 
The partnership follows the successful launch of the Open Campus "Climate Change for Kids" initiative, which aims to 
foster knowledge and awareness of climate change among the younger generation. The ClimateChange4Kids campaign, first 
launched on X (formerly Twitter), has received over a combined 200,000 impressions. The initiative includes a proposal 
for a USUSD1,000,000 fund incentivizing teachers to create climate change courses; the "Living Stories" project that 
encourages communities to share their experiences and climate-conscious practices; a climate-themed sticker pack 
developed by TinyTap to aid educators in course creation; and a new game called "Climate Detectives: Saving Planet 
Earth" available for free on TinyTap. 
As part of the new alliance announced today, TinyTap will create a new climate change course utilizing the rich lore 
and avatars from Code Green's HEALV3RSE game designed by MCSK. HEALV3RSE is a 'play-to-heal' game available on The 
Sandbox platform that allows players to explore and learn about eco-friendly activities such as planting trees, 
cleaning oceans, and installing solar panels, thereby promoting a deep understanding of climate change and its 
solutions. 
"We are excited to work with Code Green, which is a partner to the United Nations' efforts to combat climate change and 
desertification, by educating our kids about what is going on in our planet," said Yogev Shelly, CEO of TinyTap. "By 
taking HEALV3RSE avatars to TinyTap, we develop a perfect companion to its metaverse game on The Sandbox, and offer 
parents and kids multiple ways to learn about our changing world in a fun and engaging way." 
Open Campus and Code Green also announced that they will be giving away 100 HEALV3RSE avatar and equipment NFTs to 
users who engage in an upcoming joint giveaway campaign, and help spread the message to friends and families. Campaign 
details will be announced on Open Campus' Twitter. 
Inna Modja, CEO of Code Green, Malian actress, singer, environmental activist, and Goodwill Ambassador for the UNCCD, 
expressed her excitement about this partnership: "By combining education, technology, and gaming, we're creating a 
unique platform to engage children and empower them with the knowledge and awareness to tackle this urgent crisis for 
our planet." 
About Open Campus 
Open Campus is a community-led protocol for educators, content creators, parents, and students. It puts decisions about 
learning back into the hands of educators and their students by fostering a collaborative environment, enabling 
teachers to create materials that appeal to the exact needs of students. Additionally, Open Campus recognizes the 
achievements of teachers and content creators who help students seek new knowledge, opening new revenue streams for 
effective educators around the world. 
About TinyTap 
TinyTap, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, was founded in 2012 and is the world's largest educational games library with 
more than 250,000 activities made by educators and publishers including Sesame Street and Oxford University Press. 
Games are created using TinyTap's code-free authoring platform and can be accessed by parents as part of TinyTap's 
subscription or sold directly to families as bundles. A portion of subscription revenue is shared with content creators 
based on the user engagement generated by their content. TinyTap is among the top 10 grossing kids apps worldwide, 
delivering educational content to families all over the world with a focus on young learners (Pre-K to Grade 6), 
serving 10 million registered family members with content created by over 100,000 creators. Learn more at https:// 
www.tinytap.com. 
About Animoca Brands 
Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth 
Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to 
advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and 
publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond, 
Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, 
Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGPT, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The 
Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden 
Games, Life Beyond Studios, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be Media, PIXELYNX, and WePlay Media. Animoca Brands has a growing 
portfolio of more than 380 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), 
Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or 
follow on Twitter or Facebook. 
About Code Green 
Code Green is a mission-driven web3 organization that utilizes the power of art and blockchain technology to ignite a 
healing revolution for the planet. Their work supports the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). 
Contact 
Elie Wiesel 
Elie@tinytap.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1706107 17-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.