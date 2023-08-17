DJ Open Campus, TinyTap, Code Green join forces to fight climate change through innovative educational initiatives

Chainwire Open Campus, TinyTap, Code Green join forces to fight climate change through innovative educational initiatives 17-Aug-2023 / 13:35 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tel Aviv, Israel - 17 August 2023 - Open Campus, a community-led protocol for educators, content creators, parents, and students, and TinyTap, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and the leading edtech platform for user-generated educational games, today announced a strategic partnership with Code Green, the trailblazing Web3 organization driven by a commitment to the planet's health. The collaboration aims to help more children learn about climate change by leveraging the power of tokenized educational content, interactive gaming, and blockchain technology. Open Campus, TinyTap, and Code Green are all dedicated to supporting the efforts of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). This new collaboration exemplifies their commitment to fighting climate change and their belief in the power of education to shape a more sustainable future. The partnership follows the successful launch of the Open Campus "Climate Change for Kids" initiative, which aims to foster knowledge and awareness of climate change among the younger generation. The ClimateChange4Kids campaign, first launched on X (formerly Twitter), has received over a combined 200,000 impressions. The initiative includes a proposal for a USUSD1,000,000 fund incentivizing teachers to create climate change courses; the "Living Stories" project that encourages communities to share their experiences and climate-conscious practices; a climate-themed sticker pack developed by TinyTap to aid educators in course creation; and a new game called "Climate Detectives: Saving Planet Earth" available for free on TinyTap. As part of the new alliance announced today, TinyTap will create a new climate change course utilizing the rich lore and avatars from Code Green's HEALV3RSE game designed by MCSK. HEALV3RSE is a 'play-to-heal' game available on The Sandbox platform that allows players to explore and learn about eco-friendly activities such as planting trees, cleaning oceans, and installing solar panels, thereby promoting a deep understanding of climate change and its solutions. "We are excited to work with Code Green, which is a partner to the United Nations' efforts to combat climate change and desertification, by educating our kids about what is going on in our planet," said Yogev Shelly, CEO of TinyTap. "By taking HEALV3RSE avatars to TinyTap, we develop a perfect companion to its metaverse game on The Sandbox, and offer parents and kids multiple ways to learn about our changing world in a fun and engaging way." Open Campus and Code Green also announced that they will be giving away 100 HEALV3RSE avatar and equipment NFTs to users who engage in an upcoming joint giveaway campaign, and help spread the message to friends and families. Campaign details will be announced on Open Campus' Twitter. Inna Modja, CEO of Code Green, Malian actress, singer, environmental activist, and Goodwill Ambassador for the UNCCD, expressed her excitement about this partnership: "By combining education, technology, and gaming, we're creating a unique platform to engage children and empower them with the knowledge and awareness to tackle this urgent crisis for our planet." About Open Campus Open Campus is a community-led protocol for educators, content creators, parents, and students. It puts decisions about learning back into the hands of educators and their students by fostering a collaborative environment, enabling teachers to create materials that appeal to the exact needs of students. Additionally, Open Campus recognizes the achievements of teachers and content creators who help students seek new knowledge, opening new revenue streams for effective educators around the world. About TinyTap TinyTap, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, was founded in 2012 and is the world's largest educational games library with more than 250,000 activities made by educators and publishers including Sesame Street and Oxford University Press. Games are created using TinyTap's code-free authoring platform and can be accessed by parents as part of TinyTap's subscription or sold directly to families as bundles. A portion of subscription revenue is shared with content creators based on the user engagement generated by their content. TinyTap is among the top 10 grossing kids apps worldwide, delivering educational content to families all over the world with a focus on young learners (Pre-K to Grade 6), serving 10 million registered family members with content created by over 100,000 creators. Learn more at https:// www.tinytap.com. About Animoca Brands Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGPT, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Life Beyond Studios, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be Media, PIXELYNX, and WePlay Media. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook. About Code Green Code Green is a mission-driven web3 organization that utilizes the power of art and blockchain technology to ignite a healing revolution for the planet. Their work supports the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Contact Elie Wiesel Elie@tinytap.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1706107 17-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)