UberStrategist: ÜberStrategist, a Globally Recognized Video Game, Entertainment, and Technology PR and Marketing Agency, Makes the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

Despite Challenging Market Conditions, ÜberStrategist Rose 417 Positions Year-Over-Year Among the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held American Firms

CARY, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023- a leading North American public relations and marketing agency serving the global video game, entertainment, and technology industry - is thrilled to announce that it has placed on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, based on a steady increase in revenue and the agency's continued expansion to offer a comprehensive suite of fully integrated promotional services for its clients.



The prestigious Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven ranking of America's fastest-growing privately owned businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



This year, ÜberStrategist claimed the number 2244 spot overall (up from number 2661 last year). That makes the agency number 190 among U.S.-based Advertising and Marketing firms (up from number 232), 60th among North Carolina-based companies (up from number 76), and the 16th fastest-growing privately held company in the Greater Raleigh area (up from number 22).

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and honored to be again recognized alongside so many other great companies by Inc. Magazine," said ÜberStrategist Founder and President Mario R. Kroll. "Making the Inc. 5000 for the first time last year was wonderful. Repeating a second year, despite significant challenges, is even more meaningful. It validates our ability to truly listen to and fully partner with the companies that hire us. It also showcases our team's grit, creativity, and commitment to achieving exceptional results on behalf of our clients."

ÜberStrategist rejoins the ranks during a pivotal moment in the company's history: another year of remarkable expansion, strategic global hires that strengthened the company's already impressive public relations, community management, and content marketing verticals, its growing tabletop gaming practice, and the company's sales and operations capabilities. This year, ÜberStrategist also celebrates opening its first physical office, the company's headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, supporting its roster of global clients that include 10 Chambers, Atari, Arcane Wonders, Blowfish Studios, Bungie, Clarity Voice, Cliff Bleszinski, DreadXP, Free League Publishing, Gameforge, Glass Cannon Unplugged, Lilith Games, Modiphius, Nightdive Studios, Owlcat Games, PQube, Pro Helvetia, Vendor Centric, Victura, and many others.

Building on last year's events management investment, this year also represents the company's first appearance as an exhibitor and event organizer at gamescom, Europe's largest video game trade show, held in Cologne, Germany, later this month. In partnership with the IGDA (International Game Developers Association), ÜberStrategist's fully managed turnkey B2B and B2C pavilions will empower fifteen global companies to attend, showcase their games or services, and hold meaningful meetings with clients, partners, and investors.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About ÜberStrategist

Founded in 2014, ÜberStrategist, Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. Although headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina, our team of nearly 30 public relations, influencer, event, social media, community management, and content marketing professionals are based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Portugal, and Asia, allowing for truly global capabilities.

A recipient of 2022 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America's fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms recognized for consistently helping our clients grow and achieve success.

Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds also goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.comor in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo.

