PES Benefits Acquires nRollTech, a National Benefits Technology Company

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / PES Benefits, a leader in the benefits technology, administration, education, and virtual care industry, is pleased to announce its acquisition of nRollTech, a national benefits technology company in the employee benefits industry. This strategic acquisition strengthens PES Benefits' position as a comprehensive employee benefits solution provider and enhances PES Benefits' resources and suite of benefits technology solutions for its clients.

The acquisition of nRollTech brings together two industry leaders, each known for their commitment to innovation, exceptional service, and cutting-edge technology. By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, PES Benefits and nRollTech are poised to deliver even greater value to their customers in the benefits space.

nRollTech has a proven track record in providing technology prowess and unparalleled customer service to power platforms, products, and partners. Their expertise in streamlining the benefits management processes, simplifying enrollment procedures, and optimizing employee experiences aligns perfectly with PES Benefits' existing go-to-market strategy.

PES Benefits will also integrate nRollTech's experienced team into its workforce. By combining the talent and expertise of both organizations, PES Benefits will continue to innovate and develop industry-leading solutions that address the evolving needs of employee benefits brokers, carriers, employers, and employees.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of nRollTech," said Dave Hurlock, CEO of PES Benefits. "This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision to provide our clients with the most comprehensive employee benefits experience. By joining forces, we are well-positioned to deliver extraordinary results and drive greater efficiency and simplicity for all our partners. The acquisition of nRollTech by PES Benefits signifies a milestone for our organization and reinforces PES Benefits' continued commitment as a trusted partner for all our clients, brokers, and carriers."

"The shared cultural values and complementary services allow us to extend our ability to help our customers grow and take on today's new challenges," said Craig Tees, Founder and CEO of nRollTech. "The combined company will provide exceptional service and unparalleled solutions, and we will continue to be passionate about delivering value to our customers."

About PES Benefits

PES Benefits is committed to providing exceptional benefits technology, administration, education and virtual care solutions that educate and empower employees to understand the value of their employee benefits and make informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones. We are continuously finding new ways to revolutionize the employee benefits marketplace and drive simplicity. From developing backend tools that help our teams provide world-class service, to making strategic partnerships and acquisitions, every move that we make is with the benefits experience in mind.

About nRollTech

With the right combination of knowledge, experience and attitude, nRollTech makes Technology easy. We provide technology expertise and unparalleled customer service to power platforms, products, and our partners. We have a passion for solving customer problems and offer unique solutions to help teams avoid common mistakes along the way. We're a people-driven business where work ethic matters, and commitment is non-negotiable.

Contact Information

