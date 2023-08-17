First Financial Leasing and Finance Announces Tim Fitzpatrick as CEO

Tim Fitzpatrick Takes the Helm as Part of a Multi-Year Growth Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / First Financial Leasing and Finance, a nationwide full-service business, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tim Fitzpatrick as its new CEO, effective June 2023.

Tim Fitzpatrick, CEO, First Financial Leasing and Finance





Fitzpatrick emerged as the ideal candidate for the CEO position from a pool of highly qualified individuals due to his extensive experience and expertise. Having previously served as the President of First Financial Leasing and Finance, Fitzpatrick played a pivotal role in delivering exceptional offerings to customers. With an impressive 25+year background at JPMorgan Chase and Co., he honed his leadership skills and expertise in project and program management, business analysis, and risk management.

Fitzpatrick succeeds Lucinda S. Watson as CEO, while Watson, the company owner, will assume the role of Vice President.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at First Financial Leasing and Finance," said Fitzpatrick. "With my previous experience and the support of our dedicated team, I am confident in our ability to serve our clients and drive the company's success."

According to Cindy Watson, "Tim Fitzpatrick is the perfect fit for this role, given his background at Chase and his expertise across various domains. His experience in marketing, software development, compliance, and banking operations made him an exceptional part of our company's growth strategy. It's time to let him take the reins as CEO."

Under Fitzpatrick's leadership, First Financial has already witnessed the benefits of improved systems, streamlined operations, and enhanced marketing strategies. The company has full confidence in Fitzpatrick's ability to elevate First Financial to the next level. First Financial believes his tenure as CEO will further enhance the company's reputation in the finance industry, leading to increased recognition, attracting more qualified personnel, and fostering a top-tier workplace culture.

Tim Fitzpatrick's professional journey includes significant roles at JPMorgan Chase and Co., such as Senior Marketing Manager, Digital Marketing Operations Manager, Marketing Operations Manager, Consumer Bank IT Conversation Lead, IT Director, Release Project Manager, Project Manager, and Programmer Analyst 2. He also worked as a Programmer at Nationwide Insurance. Fitzpatrick holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Heidelberg University and an MBA in Finance from Franklin University.

About First Financial Leasing and Finance:

First Financial Leasing and Finance is a nationwide full-service business committed to providing exceptional services to clients in various sectors. The company specializes in flexible and creative financing solutions, boasting nearly 25 years of industry expertise and a track record of successfully funding millions of dollars in loans. First Financial prides itself on structuring both conventional and highly sophisticated transactions to meet the unique demands of businesses. The team of highly trained professionals focuses on understanding clients' specific needs and tailoring lending solutions that align with their goals. Whether starting a new venture or acquiring an existing small business, First Financial offers a comprehensive range of lending products.

Contact Information

Kristi Simone

Co-Founder + Lead Strategist

kristi@yescreativemarketing.com

614-578-2904

SOURCE: FIrst Financial Leasing and Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774773/First-Financial-Leasing-and-Finance-Announces-Tim-Fitzpatrick-as-CEO