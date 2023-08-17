Whittier Trust Office Named A Top 25 Workplace in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Whittier Trust has been named one of L.A.'s 100 Best Workplaces by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The Whittier Trust offices rank as number 25 out of all midsize companies in the Los Angeles area. This is the second year in a row Whittier Trust has been included on this prestigious list. The award underscores the wealth management company's dedication to prioritizing people and their achievement in cultivating an outstanding work environment.

Recognition on the 100 Best Workplaces list by the Los Angeles Business Journal compliments Whittier Trust's Newport Beach office and Whittier Trust Company of Nevada's Seattle office which were recognized on the best places to work lists of the Orange County Business Journal and the Puget Sound Business Journal, respectively.

"I am humbled by the recognition of our company as one of Los Angeles's top 100 best workplaces, and I'm proud of each and every member of our team. We have always placed our people at the heart of our success, fostering a culture that values passion, collaboration, and above all, a shared commitment to our clients. It is through their collective efforts and a belief in our shared vision that we continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of the families and the community we serve. This acknowledgment not only reaffirms our commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment but also motivates us to reach for even greater heights" - David Dahl, CEO & President, Whittier Trust.

Companies on each local list are selected as a result of a months-long research process focused on identifying the culture, mission and values that shape the employee experience, the core tenets of what defines an ideal workplace. For Los Angeles, The Workforce Research Group administers surveys to employees of participating companies. The survey ranks small, medium, and large companies on subjects such as leadership, corporate culture, communications, and more.

Final rankings for Los Angeles's best places to work were revealed at the Biltmore Hotel on August 9 at an event organized by the Los Angeles Business Journal celebrating Whittier Trust and all other members of the list.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely-held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 578 families and 161 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $20 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

