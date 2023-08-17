ALKEME Insurance: Brokkrr Insurance Services Launches Innovative Digital Platform for the Insuretech MGA Industry

Automated platform provides end-to-end solution for quoting and binding

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Brokkrr Insurance Services, the digital insurance platform powering specialty programs across the US, announced it has launched its new innovative digital platform to create an easy-to-use automated process to simplify and streamline the brokerage process.





Brokkrr's digital platform offers the ability to immediately bind coverage and receive a policy at inception. The technology also allows insureds to log a first notice of loss electronically, ensuring a quicker claims turnaround time. Brokkrr is licensed in all 50 states.

"Brokkrr was developed over many years of painstaking discussions with clients and their brokers on the lack of innovation, speed to market, and seamless integration of multiple facets of insurance product design, placement, servicing, and quicker claim adjudication," said Jared J. Mitilier, President and Founder of Brokkrr. "We are very excited and energized to launch our technology and specialty programs into the insurance marketplace. Having spent 25+ years in the insurance industry as a broker myself, I know firsthand the needs of our retail and wholesale partners."

About Brokkrr Insurance Services

Launched in 2023, Brokkrr Insurance Services is changing the way brokers are securing insurance. Brokkr's automated policy and claim platform provides a seamless experience for appointing, quoting, and submitting a claim, saving time and providing immediate results for both brokers and customers. Brokkrr's solutions cover a wide variety of programs and coverages for multiple specialty industries. Designed by insurance brokers, the Brokkrr platform has been built to tackle numerous pain points commonly experienced in the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://brokkrrmga.com.

