BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 May 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 0207 743 2639



17 August 2023



END

