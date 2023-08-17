BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 May 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639
17 August 2023
END
Release