Donnerstag, 17.08.2023

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,500 Euro
-0,010
-1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.08.2023 | 16:34
Funding Circle Plc:

DJ Funding Circle Plc: 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: 
17-Aug-2023 / 15:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Notice of Results 
Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 
June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023 at 7:00am UK time (BST). 
 
Management will host an analyst and shareholder presentation and conference call on the day of results at 9:30am UK 
time (BST). 
To watch and listen to the webcast, with the opportunity to submit written questions, please use this link to register 
and gain access to the event. 
For conference call access, with the opportunity to ask live questions, please dial either +44 33 0551 0200 (UK) or +1 
786 697 3501 (US). Quote Funding Circle Half Year when prompted by the operator. 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle Investor Relations 
Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929) 
ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Funding Circle Media Relations 
Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136) 
press@fundingcircle.com 
 
Joint corporate brokers 
Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000) 
Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000) 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its 
mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. 
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data 
and technology. 
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, 
with robust and attractive returns. 
Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  265419 
EQS News ID:  1706203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 10:03 ET (14:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
