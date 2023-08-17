Acre: Episode 2 | Nature Based Solutions Combine Science & Investment Strategy | The Sustainable Finance Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Acre

This is the second instalment in a series of episodes sponsored by Acre. If you're not yet familiar with Paul Ellis and The Sustainable Finance Podcast, it boasts a series of interviews with sustainable finance experts from top companies and global organizations like Schroders, FTSE Russel, The London Stock Exchange Group, Gitterman Wealth Management, and many more.

The episode features Gloria Mirrione in conversation with Paul Ellis, Charlotte Kaiser, Head of Impact Finance at BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, and Chris Larson at Alder Point Capital Management, to discuss how Nature Based Solutions provide powerful Net Zero opportunities to reduce the physical and transitional risks of climate change.

If you like what you hear, stay tuned for more of this partnership airing over the next six months.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

