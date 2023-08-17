Inherent Biosciences Inc: Inherent Biosciences, Inc. Advances Fertility Solutions With Transformative Grant Funding From the NIH

A Leap Forward for Patients, a Promising Opportunity for Investors, and a Revolutionary Tool for Physicians

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Inherent Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage life science company, is at the forefront of innovation with its epigenetic diagnostic tools designed to enhance and support the reproductive journey. The company has secured a $1.9 million Fast-Track SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further its mission of raising the standard of care in reproductive health.









Inherent Biosciences is driven by a vision to transform trial-and-error medicine and restore hope for patients. The company's Sperm Quality Test (SpermQT), marketed under the brand Path Fertility (pathfertility.com), offers a cutting-edge assessment of male fertility. This grant will bolster the development of the company's second test, targeting the needs of approximately 40 million men worldwide affected by azoospermia, a condition where there is an absence of sperm in the ejaculate, posing significant challenges to natural and assisted conception.

Andy Olson, CEO of Inherent Biosciences, expressed, "This grant is a monumental stride in our quest to raise the standard of care for reproductive health. Our collaborations with esteemed institutions like Baylor College of Medicine, Boston IVF, Shady Grove Fertility, University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Weill Cornell Medicine are driving innovation and product development. With the NIH's backing, we're on the brink of a paradigm shift in fertility diagnostics."

A Leap Forward for Patients: Addressing the unmet needs in fertility diagnostics, Inherent Biosciences provides tools that not only predict but also guide more effective treatments, enhancing the reproductive journey.

Significant opportunity: Tapping into a robust fertility market, the company is targeting a market opportunity valued at $1 billion with a CAGR of 4.5%.

A Revolutionary Tool for Physicians: Elevating the standard of reproductive care, Inherent Biosciences introduces innovative tools that transform patient outcomes and treatment precision.

With the NIH's support, Inherent Biosciences is primed to make transformative advances in the field of fertility research, offering hope to millions globally.

About Inherent Biosciences - Inherent Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage life science company pioneering epigenetic diagnostic tools to remove the guesswork in diagnosing and treating complex diseases. The company is actively involved in clinical trials to further validate its diagnostic tools. For more information on our ongoing clinical trial, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. For more details about Inherent Biosciences and its pioneering research, please visit www.inherentbio.com.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - The NIH, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation's medical research agency, making vital discoveries that improve health and save lives.

This award is supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute Of Child Health & Human Development of the NIH under Award Number R44HD112264. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

