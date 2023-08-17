The "Care Homes For Older People UK Market Report 33rd Ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Care Homes for Older People UK Market Report is indispensable reading for advisors, investors, commissioners, policymakers, and service providers involved in this dynamic and changing market. The Care Homes for Older People completes the series to give anyone with an interest in the care and support of the over 65s a comprehensive market picture not found anywhere else.

The major challenge for the sector on the horizon is 'social care charging reform', in particular, the implementation of Clause 18(3) of the Care Act 2014 and the Fair Cost of Care funding changes. The government's intention is to raise council-paid fees sufficiently to counterbalance the loss of private pay premiums, and so maintain the incentives for care home operators and investors.

But there are concerns that the government will miscalculate. While popular politically, these reforms are likely to be highly disruptive to the care home market. Finding the balance between the state and the individual will be delicate.

When combined with higher interest rates, there may be a negative impact on investor sentiment. Consequently, this could prove detrimental to care home modernization, which has been driven by private-sector investors over the last two decades.

The report also suggests a strategy for 'benefit loss tapering' in the care sector, which could make a real contribution to the social care workforce shortages which are having a knock-on impact on the NHS as well. Further details of this can be found in the report.

What the report covers

Market

Policy and Regulation

Payors

Historic Market Growth

Future Market Growth

Demand and Supply

Staffing

Operational Metrics cost, fees and occupancy rates

Operational Models

Investment Models

Performance Measures

Major Providers

Market Structure

Investors

Market Potential

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade Bodies

Financial Appendix

Who is the report for

Operators of residential care and nursing homes

Homecare agencies and providers

Nursing agency operators

Local authority commissioners

CCG commissioners

Directors of adult social services

Care advisors

Banks and investors

Management consultants

Business advisors

Long-term care insurance providers

Central government

Think tanks

Policy writers

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

1 MARKET

1.1 Definition and scope

1.2 Data sources

1.3 Market size

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Funding by payor type

1.6 Growth

1.7 Demand drivers

1.8 Demand and supply

1.9 Staffing

1.10 Key operational metrics

1.11 Operating and investment models

1.12 Performance measures

2. POLITICS AND REGULATION

2.1 Historical background: privatisation of social care services from the late-1970s

2.2 The English social care funding reforms 2021

2.3 Political consensus on social care, other than funding issues

2.4 Other legislation and policies

2.5 Regulation of social services

2.6 Profile of regulators

3. PAYORS

3.1 Customer profiles

3.2 Payor trends

3.3 Public sources of finance local authorities

3.4 Public sources of finance the NHS

3.5 Private payers

3.6 Long-term care insurance and other LTC financial products

4. MARKET STRUCTURE

4.1 Market concentration

4.2 Group penetration

4.3 Consolidation and deconsolidation

4.4 Segmentation by provider sector, registration type and size of home

4.5 Exits and entries

4.6 Barriers to entry

4.7 Economies of scale and scope

4.8 Brand value

4.9 Sources of capital

4.10 Scale, age and quality of stock

5. INVESTORS

5.1 Returns sought by investors

5.2 Sources of capital for investment

5.3 Transactions and exit multiples

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

6.1 Alternative care home models

6.2 Digital technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93yf0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817012612/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900