Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
17.08.2023 | 18:00
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that today it made a market purchase of 16,285 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 0.02% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 691.1546 pence per Ordinary share and the Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 8,123,684 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 58,257,430 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure (58,257,430) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 225 7300


17 August 2023


