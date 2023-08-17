Too Lost Expands Its Team With New Hires and Announces Promotions in Los Angeles Offices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Too Lost, the innovative independent music distribution and publishing company, is proud to announce the addition of seven new employees and the promotion of two team members within its offices in Los Angeles. These strategic hires and promotions signify Too Lost's commitment to fostering growth, creativity, and excellence within the music industry.

Damien Ritter Joins as Director of Communications:

Damien Ritter, a seasoned industry veteran, is welcomed as Director of Communications to Too Lost's executive team. Formerly COO of BeatStars, Ritter brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to his time at BeatStars, he founded the Music Entrepreneurship Club and the groundbreaking independent record label Funk Volume. Ritter's diverse background, including positions at Goldman Sachs and Deloitte, will undoubtedly enhance Too Lost's strategic communications initiatives.

Meghan Lyttle Takes on Role of Product Manager:

With extensive experience at Spotify and senior positions at Peloton, Meghan Lyttle joins Too Lost as the Product Operations Coordinator. Her expertise in optimizing product workflows and operations will drive efficiency and innovation within the company.

Jennifer Ferrer Joins as Senior Product Manager:

Formerly Senior Manager at Warner Music's ADA Worldwide, Jennifer Ferrer steps into her role as Senior Product Manager at Too Lost. Ferrer's impressive track record in label and product management within the dance and pop genres will be invaluable in shaping Too Lost's future projects.

Ariana Slater and Carly Golisch Enhance Product Teams:

Product and Operations Coordinators Ariana Slater and Carly Golisch bring their diverse expertise as they join Too Lost's team. Slater joins from Get Engaged, while Golisch transitions from Oracle. Their unique insights will contribute to the seamless coordination of the company's many projects.

Jake Selvey Joins A&R Department as A&R Manager:

Jake Selvey, previously with Sparta Distribution and 300 Entertainment, steps into the role of A&R Manager at Too Lost. His deep understanding of the industry and talent scouting abilities will enhance the company's A&R efforts.

Jheanelle Henry Strengthens Label Services:

Jheanelle Henry joins the Label Services department and reports to Courtney Young, Head of Label Services. With a background at MySeat and JarjourCo/Maverick Management, Henry's expertise in label services will bolster Too Lost's client offerings.

Promotions Acknowledge Dedication and Leadership:

Aldo Davalos, formerly Head of Business Development, has been promoted to the role of General Manager & Head of Business Development. This recognition of his exceptional contributions reflects his dedication to Too Lost's growth. Additionally, Buster Ross' promotion to Associate Director of A&R highlights his leadership in discovering and nurturing talent.

About Too Lost:

Too Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators. Too Lost's distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize and protect songs across the globe for 200,000+ independent artists and labels. Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN. Too Lost is headquartered in New York City - with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona and Reykjavík.

