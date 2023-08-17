Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions Fireside Chat Series: Meet Josh Caleau, eko Solutions Finance Administrator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation



Meet Josh Caleau, eko Solutions Finance Administrator

Hello - I'm Stephanie Conzelman, Stakeholder Engagement Director with Land Betterment. We are excited to share the first in the series titled, "Meet the eko Solutions Management Team."

eko Solutions, a division of Land Betterment, is rapidly growing and now offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

With growth it is so important to have the right team in place in order to move the company forward in the smartest possible way. I think at the end of this 5-part video series, which will be spread out over the next several months, you will agree with us, that we have an amazing and capable team ready to bring our innovative up-cycled shipping container dwellings to market.

This week, I met with Josh Caleau, eko Solutions' Finance Administrator. In this 8 minute conversation I had an opportunity to learn more about Josh and more specifically, Josh's expansive experience prior to joining eko Solutions, why he joined eko and concluding with what about eko Solutions excites Josh the most. The interview can be viewed here.

To learn more about eko Solutions' products you can visit - ekosolutionsllc.com

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining and industrial sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Mark LaVerghetta

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

Land Betterment Corporation

Phone: 317.537.0492 ext. 0

Email: info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

Stakeholder Engagement Director

Land Betterment Corporation

Phone: 207.205.0790

Email: info@landbetterment.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Land Betterment Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/land-betterment-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774889/ek-Solutions-Fireside-Chat-Series-Meet-Josh-Caleau-ek-Solutions-Finance-Administrator