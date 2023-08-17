The "Europe Speech Analytics Market By Component (Service, Solution), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Speech Analytics Market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period 2024-2028

The use of speech analytics is becoming more significant due to growing globalization and distributed enterprise design. The usage of end-use devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets is anticipated to increase in the market, broadening the reach of businesses and driving up the demand for speech analytics in Europe.

The market is expanding as a result of rising client service investments, rising technology adoption, and rising IT budgets. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the growing usage of cloud-based and real-time speech analytics solutions in emerging economies will drive regional expansion.

The technique of deriving valuable information from audio recordings and using that information to gather useful business intelligence is known as speech analytics. Customer experience management, call monitoring and summarising, sales and marketing management, risk and compliance management, sentiment analysis, and fraud detection security applications are some of the major uses of speech analytics.

Due to expanding adoption across multiple industries, such as contact and call centers, healthcare and life sciences, and media and entertainment, speech analytics technologies are gaining traction.

Rising Contact Center is Anticipated to Propel the Market Growth

Due to the requirement to identify insights within the data of client interactions, speech analytics is in high demand in call centers. The expansion of contact centers is a key component in the market's expansion. For instance, Sestek is an enterprise that creates artificial intelligence-powered solutions using text-to-speech, speech recognition, natural language processing, and voice biometrics technologies.

Sestek partnered with ING Bank with its speech analytics solution, which also led to a 10% increase in net promoter score, a 15% increase in sales quantity score, and a 3% decrease in the overall over-silence rate. It is anticipated that the results attained by end-user business clients will increase demand for speech analytics in the European market.

Expanding Applications in the Financial and Commercial IT Industries

The use of speech biometrics for user authentication is expanding due to the growing need to combat fraud and improve security in the banking industry. Due to technological advancements and an increase in contact centers, which automate the analysis of recorded data and customer experience management, the telecom and IT sector is anticipated to grow.

Additionally, suppliers are concentrating more and more on getting a competitive edge through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration. To improve its voice analytics, Nice Systems, a provider of sophisticated consumer analytics, acquired Nexidia.

In addition to these inorganic tactics, businesses are spending enormous sums on R&D to improve the correctness of their products.

Increasing Voice's Significance in a Multichannel Environment

The majority of firms believe multi-channel interaction strategies to be standard. Many companies expand their capacity to connect with and communicate with clients by utilizing social media platforms, desktop applications, mobile/text, and email communication channels.

Speech analytics is becoming more widely known outside of contact centers as a result of all these factors. Speech analytics also enables businesses to automatically keep track of current and previous voice chats. The ensuing knowledge provides businesses with crucial data on a variety of topics, including market perceptions, process management, and product design, which in turn is sharply increasing the demand for speech analytics.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Speech Analytics market.

ASC Technologies

Avaya Inc

Calabrio, Inc.

Call Miner

Clarabridge

GemaTech Ltd

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.,

New Voice Media

OnviSource, Inc.

Nice Systems

Report Scope:

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By Component

Service

Solution

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By Application

Call Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Agent Performance Monitoring

Sales Performance Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By End-User

BFSI

Government Defense

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Europe Speech Analytics Market, By Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

