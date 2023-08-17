DON'T NOD announces Koira, a new hand-drawn adventure game developed by Studio TOLIMA

Game coming to Steam in 2025

Paris, August 17, 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is pleased to announce Koira. This hand-drawn adventure game is developed by Belgian video games company, Studio TOLIMA, and is the second third-party game to be published by DON'T NOD.

Watch the reveal trailer of Koira here: https://youtu.be/e1ZUhSk5_eg

Scheduled for release on Steam in 2025, Koira is an enchanting and wholesome game that centers around a forest spirit and her newfound puppy companion, embarking on musical and magical adventures together. As the story unfolds, the forest spirit and her puppy friend will rely on their unique abilities to protect each other from lurking danger and overcome challenges, immersing players in a truly emotional and memorable experience.

In this captivating tale, players will enjoy carefully crafted 2D hand-drawn art and animation, which brings the world of Koira to life. The game's heartwarming atmosphere is enhanced by a beautiful original score that complements the poetic narrative.

Oskar Guilbert, DON'T NOD's CEO, shares "We're so happy to support and work with Studio TOLIMA on Koira. It's a 2D, hand-drawn project that we think fits in well with DON'T NOD's portfolio and we can't wait to be able to share more in the future."

Ben Lega, Studio Head and Game Director at Studio TOLIMA, says "We are thrilled to officially announce Koira and our co-production with DON'T NOD. Koira is an evocative experience that explores the theme of friendship with a little puppy. Through a thoughtful and minimalistic approach, our story comes to life relying on the powerful combination of expressive hand-drawn graphics and a poignant original soundtrack. This game is our love letter to the medium and we can't wait to start sharing more details about it."

Wishlist on Steam now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1626620

For updates on Koira, visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Studio TOLIMA on Twitter and Instagram.



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar Guilbert

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît Gisbert Mora

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr



About Studio TOLIMA

Studio TOLIMA is a Belgian independent developer, based in Brussels and founded in 2022. The studio specializes in the production of minimalistic, broadly accessible emotional experiences.

