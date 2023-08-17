Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Dow Jones News
17.08.2023 | 18:31
HALO: Which Hydrogen Stocks Could Benefit from USD1.25bn Project?

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. 
17-Aug-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
NEWS RELEASE BY JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES 
London, UK | August 16, 2023 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
ValueTheMarkets.com News Commentary: The US Department of Energy's massive Hydrogen Hubs program is likely to provide 
as much as USD1.25bn in funding to the HALO Project, according to Rystad Energy. But which energy innovators are poised 
to benefit from this reported outcome? This article discusses the issue with reference to HALO Project participants 
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) and Jericho Energy 
Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF). 
The HALO project, which is a collaboration between Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, includes some heavy hitters among 
its stakeholders. Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has been leaning further and further into the hydrogen space 
with a raft of new technology testing and investment. Air Products and Chemicals could use the project to further 
expand its already extensive transportation operations. Meanwhile, CF Industries looks set to have a major impact on 
the US agricultural sector's emissions with its groundbreaking plans for a major electrolysis plant. 
Jericho Energy Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF) has various joint-venture hydrocarbon properties generating cashflow 
which it reinvests in the richly valued hydrogen industry. This extensive reinvestment in the hydrogen industry is what 
has resulted in the company backing the HALO project. Its main focus is its zero-emission boiler technology developed 
by its subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies, which serves the industrial heat and steam industry. As industrial and 
hard-to-abate businesses seek ways to cut emissions, this innovative DCCT hydrogen-fueled steam boiler offers a 
compelling option. It's this boiler technology which Jericho is hoping can play a major part in turning the tri-state 
area into a hydrogen powerhouse through the HALO Hydrogen Hub project. This exciting small-cap's strong run of positive 
news, which includes new customer wins and partnerships, has led analysts to rank the stock a BUY and up its target 
price to CADUSD0.50. This is a return to target of 92%! 
Renowned oilfield services provider Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is another of the parties behind the HALO Project. This 
mega-cap is one of the key partners and will contribute at least USD100,000 to the initial development effort. Its 
emerging interest in the hydrogen space is a major vote of confidence for the energy source. The last year has seen the 
company make several hydrogen moves, including successful tests on the use of hydrogen as a fuel to power gas turbines. 
The business also purchased a minority stake in hydrogen and ammonia developer ATOME in May, amounting to more than 
6.5% of the firm's share capital. ATOME is using the funds to expand its flagship operations in Paraguay, while it is 
in discussions concerning further projects in Costa Rica and Iceland. 
In industrial chemicals experts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), the HALO hydrogen hub project has a stakeholder 
with major experience in hydrogen technology leadership. The business deployed its first hydrogen fueling station way 
back in 1993 and continues to make advances in using the gas as a transportation fuel and source of power generation. 
As such, we don't have to harken back to the 1990s for the company's latest hydrogen progress. Last year the company 
announced its intention to work on construction of the UK's first-ever large-scale green hydrogen production facility. 
It has also taken particular leadership in providing green hydrogen to fuel vehicles, opening Europe's first 
large-scale public truck refueling station to utilize liquid hydrogen. With over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects 
in 20 countries, the company looks well-placed to play a major role in the success of the HALO project. 
CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF), which is the world's largest producer of ammonia, is one of the companies most 
heavily involved with the HALO project. As part of the overall HALO funding application, the business proposed the 
development of a zero-carbon-intensity hydrogen project at its Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma. The proposed project 
would see the construction of a 100-megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant that would be powered by a dedicated 450-MW 
renewable energy facility developed by NextEra Energy. The green hydrogen produced by the project would be used to 
produce up to 100,000 tons per year of zero-carbon green ammonia, which the company said would support the transition 
of American agriculture to low- and zero-carbon fertilizers. It claimed that this could result in the removal of as 
much as 130,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions from the agriculture supply chain each year. 
Many industry players look poised to benefit from, and contribute to, the HALO hydrogen hub if the project wins its 
funding. CF Industries' plans would see the project impacting agriculture, while Air Products is well-placed to 
implement innovative methods of hydrogen deployment as transport fuel. In Baker Hughes, a major player is throwing its 
weight behind the project, and increasing hydrogen availability in the region could see demand for Jericho's innovative 
industrial heating solutions soar. 
 
