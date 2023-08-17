NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Change in the handling of depositary receipts on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland offers the possibility of admitting shares to trading in the form of depositary receipts. The number of shares admitted to trading in such cases has to this date only reflected outstanding depositary receipts, not the whole share class. Nasdaq Iceland has decided to change its procedures, effective as of September 1 2023, so that shares admitted to trading in the form of depositary receipts reflect all outstanding shares in the relevant share class. No shares are currently admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the form of depositary receipts.