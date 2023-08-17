Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2023 | 19:10
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Change in the handling of depositary receipts on First North Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland offers the possibility of admitting shares to trading in the
form of depositary receipts. The number of shares admitted to trading in such
cases has to this date only reflected outstanding depositary receipts, not the
whole share class. Nasdaq Iceland has decided to change its procedures,
effective as of September 1 2023, so that shares admitted to trading in the
form of depositary receipts reflect all outstanding shares in the relevant
share class. 

One company, Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ), has shares traded on First
North Iceland in the form of depositary receipts. This change will therefore
affect the number of outstanding shares in AMRQ, as well as its market
capitalization.
