Pedalpalooza at Northern Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Throughout the month of July, members of our Hedge Fund Services team took on the Pedalpalooza biking challenge where every ride and every mile made a positive impact in the lives of young patients at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Their chain of support will help towards the hospital's critical programs and innovative care that will help transform the lives of children and their families. Here are some of the best pictures from the month-long initiative.

You can learn more about our Culture and our People here.

