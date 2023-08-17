Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044
ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2023 | 19:14
Pedalpalooza at Northern Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Throughout the month of July, members of our Hedge Fund Services team took on the Pedalpalooza biking challenge where every ride and every mile made a positive impact in the lives of young patients at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Their chain of support will help towards the hospital's critical programs and innovative care that will help transform the lives of children and their families. Here are some of the best pictures from the month-long initiative.

You can learn more about our Culture and our People here.

Northern Trust, Thursday, August 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774905/Pedalpalooza-at-Northern-Trust

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
