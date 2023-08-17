MCE's dDLM platform is recognized as the best Mobile Operations Management Solution

MCE Systems, a global technology leader, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Best Mobile Operations Management Solution category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards (IBA). MCE is recognized as a Stevie winner alongside global powerhouses like Amazon and IBM (US), TELUS (CA), Turkcell (TR), and Rakuten (JP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817026174/en/

(Photo: MCE Systems)

The Mobile Operations Management Solution category recognizes "the best solutions for managing the deployment and operations of products and services offered for the mobile use of B2B users or consumers."

MCE won this Gold award for its digital-first Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM) solution an integrated omni-channel platform deployed through mobile operators that elevates customer experiences along the smartphone lifecycle, from simplifying trade-in, speeding up phone set up and content transfer, and empowering end users and the frontline with seamless device-related journeys at their fingertips.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration and only 10% earned gold honors.

One judge commented, "MCE Systems' dDLM platform revolutionizes Device Lifecycle Management, reduces friction and improves customer satisfaction for mobile operators. The dDLM platform shows impressive market performance and global reach, and recognition from industry leaders validate its impact."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

About MCE Systems

MCE is a pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become a trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. Visit www.mce.systems.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817026174/en/

Contacts:

Lucas Piedmonte

lucas.p@mce-sys.com