Earth's Splendor Launches Partnership With Public Health Nonprofit Vitamin Angels to Support Nutrition for Underserved Communities

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Earth's Splendor, a leading provider of premium dietary supplements and quality vitamins, is excited to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels, a global public health nonprofit working to support maternal and child nutrition worldwide.

Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. The nonprofit focuses on helping underserved populations in need-specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five-gain access to vital nutrition solutions.

Earth's Splendor is proud to be a part of the efforts to overcome barriers to access with an annual donation of 2% of Earth's Splendor's total sales to Vitamin Angels. Over the next few years, this will have a life-changing impact by contributing to Vitamin Angels' goal of reaching 140 million women and children annually by 2033.

"Our commitment to health extends beyond our customers," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Tapestry Brands Inc., the owner of the Earth's Splendor brand. "Through our partnership with Vitamin Angels, we're able to support the health of those in need around the world, and in our own communities here in the U.S."

About Earth's Splendor:

Earth's Splendor is a trusted name in the natural health and wellness industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products that promote overall well-being. Earth's Splendor's manufacturer, Contract Pharmacal Corp., develops, manufactures, and packages solid-dose drugs and dietary supplements. As one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and pharmaceutical industry, CPC employs more than 1,250 highly skilled professionals based in Hauppauge, NY, with facilities totaling almost a million square feet. With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Earth's Splendor strives to deliver innovative solutions that support a healthy and vibrant lifestyle. Learn more at www.earthssplendor.com.

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. They strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups - pregnant women, infants, and young children - who are underserved by existing systems. They do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

