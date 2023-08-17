Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - The multi-asset brokerage firm Banxso, which is located in South Africa and has an FSCA license, is now introducing a new liquid interest rate plan. The launch of this strategy is an exciting boost to Banxso's existing commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial services, such as trading without costs.





Banxso

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/177617_a4b17817b458abf7_001full.jpg

Banxso will provide consumers with liquid interest rates on their deposits while allowing them to invest their money in a variety of products and earn interest.

The platform will offer an interest rate of 8.7% on deposits made by clients, and they will then deposit the interest into their trading accounts. The money is not locked; clients can withdraw it at any time.

They can also trade with the same funds, creating an opportunity for the client to operate with their funds via two investment channels rather than being limited to one with high interest rates and investment. Implying that they do not have to choose between interest rates and trading; they can do both at the same time.

The year 2023 has proven to be extremely important for the company as it introduces new services and grows internationally into more countries. The results of these expansions are guaranteed to include several users and a rapid increase in trading volume.

About Banxso

An award-winning, FSCA-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm in South Africa, Banxso offers cutting-edge financial services, including zero-fee trading.

Since its establishment, Banxso has grown significantly to become the leading broker in South Africa, earning a reputation for its cutting-edge, customer-focused methodology and sophisticated technology.

The Banxso trading platform allows users to trade major world currencies, buy and sell fractional shares on international exchanges with no fee, and speculate on commodities like gold, silver, and oil. The Banxso platform also comes with cutting-edge features like AI automatic decision tools and social trading capabilities for individuals who don't want to trade alone.

Manuel De Andrade

+27 104 464 170

pr@banxso.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177617