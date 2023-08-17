Optimum Employer Solutions Earns Place on the 2023 INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Today, Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled to announce that it has earned a coveted place on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, as an 11-time repeat honoree.

Optimum Employer Solutions has previously appeared on the Inc. 5000 list years 2011-2019, and 2022. They also appeared on Orange County Business Journal's Best Place to Work Award in Orange County list from 2016 to 2023 and received an Inc. Best Workplaces award in 2018.

According to Inc., the companies featured on the Fastest-Growing Private Companies list have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, seemingly intractable hiring challenges, and added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Winners will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place in early November in San Antonio, which features speakers like Deepak Chopra.

This year, Optimum Employer Solutions ranked #4575 overall nationwide, #619 in California, #268 in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, and #215 in the Human Resources industry.

About Inc. and Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community of entrepreneur risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters.

Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must

Have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.

Be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, as of December 31, 2022.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

www.optimumhr.net

