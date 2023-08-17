Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands to West Virginia, Opens Four New Locations This Week

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds West Virginia to Footprint and Expands in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened four new locations this week in Cambridge, MN; Clarksburg, WV; Lewisburg, TN; and Longview, TX.









To celebrate the grand openings, each of the four new locations is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, August 23. Additionally, new members can join any unlimited wash membership plan for $9.97 at these new locations during their first week open.

"We're thrilled to add West Virginia to our footprint and continue our expansion in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our industry-leading car wash to more folks is exciting, and each of these new locations allows us to support communities we have not previously operated in. Our teams in Cambridge, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, and Longview are looking forward to serving these communities with our exceptional car wash experience for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to join the Cambridge, Clarksburg, Lewisburg and Longview communities, and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 179 locations across 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top 10 conveyor car washes in the country and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in its communities.

